Facility Friday: Innovative Skatepark, Rec Center to Double Size, City's New Inclusive Playground
A new cutting-edge sports complex is heading to a park in Huntsville, Ala. John Hunt Park will soon include an innovative skatepark that will challenge skaters, from professional to novice. The skatepark will be world-class quality and include supporting facilities such as restrooms, pavilions, sunshades, lighting, landscaping and expanded parking. It is slated to be built on a three-acre site.
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
RESOLUTION NO. 22-162
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Auburn has received a petition to vacate that certain drainage, utility, and sidewalk easement described in the attached Petition for Vacation of. the drainage, utility, and sidewalk easement located at 366 Genelda Avenue in the Auburn city limits; and. WHEREAS, the petition...
Auburn Roundup: Auburn Public Library seeking teens for advisory board
The Auburn Public Library is recruiting students to serve on the Teen Advisory Board during the 2022-2023 school year. Applications will be accepted now until Aug. 31. The board is open to all interested 7th- through 12th-graders. The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to serve the Library and its needs and to represent teens in the community.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
ORDINANCE NO. 3389
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 11-42-20 ET SEQ OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA, 1975, AS AMENDED, PROVIDING FOR ASSENT BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE. CITY OF AUBURN TO THE ALTERATION AND REARRANGEMENT OF THE BOUNDARIES OF THE CITY OF AUBURN AND ASSENTING TO THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN LANDS INTO THE CITY LIMITS OF.
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $375,000
A rare opportunity presents itself! Brand new, custom designed home located in Ivy Creek Subdivision! This beautifully finished 2751 sq. ft., open concept, 5 bedrooms, to include bonus room, 3 bath home is finished and ready for its new owners! The foyer opens into an office space and then into the stylish kitchen that includes white, soft close cabinets with black finishes, subway tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. The living room offers a fireplace with shiplap, cathedral ceilings and is open to the breakfast area & kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and offers tons of space with a walk-in closet, ensuite bath with a seperate soaking tub, fully tiled shower, his and her vanities with quartz countertops. The main living and kitchen display a gorgeous, soft wood colored LVP flooring. Outdoors you'll find a covered patio area, sidewalks and street lights, a great area for the kids to run and play!
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
Macon County Schools hosting Back-2-School Bash Saturday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A back-to-school bash this Saturday will offer Macon County students free supplies in preparation for the new school year. The drive-thru-only event will be held through a partnership with Rep. Pebblin Warren plus community and social groups. Supplies will be distributed from 10 a.m. until...
Notice of Completion - D&J Enterprises Resurfacing Project
D&J Enterprises, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Auburn for the FY21 Resurfacing Project. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning August 4, 2022, and ending on August 25, 2022. All claims should be filed at 3495 Lee Road 10, Auburn, AL 36832.
East Alabama Health opens primary care clinic in Smiths Station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new option for health care is now available for residents of Smiths Station and the surrounding areas. East Alabama Health has opened its new Primary Medicine Associates clinic at the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. 280, next to Love’s Travel Stop. The new clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (all Eastern Time).
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
Paws Humane Society to provide free animal vaccines, microchips at drive-through clinic on Saturday
Paws Humane Society has partnered with Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) and Valley Healthcare System, Inc. to provide a free drive-through animal vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street in Columbus. Visitors are asked […]
Notice of Publication - Morris Holdings v Harris, Harmon
A parcel of land located in Lee County, Alabama legally described as follows: Begin at the northwest corner of Section 7 Township 18 north Range 26 East for the point of beginning. Thence. run easterly 510 feet south to the northwesterly right of way line of U.S. Interstate 85 south....
