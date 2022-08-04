A rare opportunity presents itself! Brand new, custom designed home located in Ivy Creek Subdivision! This beautifully finished 2751 sq. ft., open concept, 5 bedrooms, to include bonus room, 3 bath home is finished and ready for its new owners! The foyer opens into an office space and then into the stylish kitchen that includes white, soft close cabinets with black finishes, subway tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. The living room offers a fireplace with shiplap, cathedral ceilings and is open to the breakfast area & kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and offers tons of space with a walk-in closet, ensuite bath with a seperate soaking tub, fully tiled shower, his and her vanities with quartz countertops. The main living and kitchen display a gorgeous, soft wood colored LVP flooring. Outdoors you'll find a covered patio area, sidewalks and street lights, a great area for the kids to run and play!

