Read on thekatynews.com
Related
Houston ISD ups teacher pay in 2022-23 budget, confronts structural deficit
The teacher salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) A transformation is underway in Houston ISD at a time...
'It's concerning' | Teachers, parents react to HISD not being prepared for active shooter
HOUSTON — With only 17 days left until HISD students and teachers return to the classroom, the superintendent's announcement that HISD police are not currently prepared for an active shooter is fueling more worries among teachers and parents. "It's concerning," said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of...
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
thekatynews.com
Healthcare Legislative Update
State Representative Jacey Jetton, District 26 (Fort Bend County), and State Representative Ann Johnson, District 134 (Harris County), will educate attendees on the 88th Legislative session and viewpoints from the Public Health Committee and Health and Human Services Subcommittee. Sharing common goals of improving healthcare, access and providing solutions to issues we face in our state, these two representatives understand the importance of finding a common ground to move forward and help keep our community safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thekatynews.com
Get Involved with Public Education
Join us as Missy Bender educates attendees on the practical ways that individuals and business can advocate for public education before, during, and after a legislative session. Missy served for 12 years as a Trustee for Plano ISD with 3 of those years as Board President. She has partnered with Trustees and Superintendents to move away from compliance-based governance to a visionary view that enables each student to maximize their personal potential.
thechronicle.news
Beto O’Rourke – Houston Public Media
City Sq. with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, pay attention on-line or subscribe to the podcast. Be part of the dialogue at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Making a cease on his 49-day Drive for Texas marketing campaign, taking him to 70+ cities in 65+...
fox26houston.com
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
fox26houston.com
HISD still needs to fill 800 teacher vacancies before school starts in less than three weeks
HOUSTON - With less than three weeks until students at Houston ISD return to the classroom, the district is still reporting more than 800 teacher vacancies. It’s part of a national shortage that schools are facing. "I’m feeling a little nervous seeing the amount of teacher vacancies that we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katy moves to 'severe' mandatory water conservation measures, officials say
The mayor of Katy has announced the start of stage three mandatory restrictions for water usage until further notice. See how you might be affected.
fox26houston.com
Transgender Houstonians demanding more measures to protect community
HOUSTON - Houston activists held a vigil Thursday to remember a transgender woman who was murdered nearly a week ago. Organizers say Marisela Castro, was about to turn 40-year-old, when she was gunned down. The transgender community brought their struggle and fight to the Houston Police Department's front steps. "My...
thekatynews.com
Summertime Problems for Katy
From May 9 through July 22, 2022, the Katy Fire Departed has responded to 110 fire responses. Twenty-two calls were no fires, but heat detectors in attics going off, and then causing fire detectors inside the home to activate. There were no fires. These “false alarms” are putting Katy Fire Department and personnel temporary out of service, creating the need for assistance from fire departments from neighboring communities.
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
fox26houston.com
College Talk: Why are students flocking to HBCU's this fall?
Texas Southern University is reporting its largest incoming freshman class in the history of the school. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks to alumni about their choice to attend an HBCU and what was unique about their experience.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Construction underway for new affordable housing complex in Houston's midtown
It's what city officials said is a drop in the bucket, but construction is already underway for 56 units to house homeless people in the Houston area.
We welcome Smoke and Vape Factory to Texas City!!
· Welcomes their new member Smoke and Vape Factory!. Located in the Mainland Crossing shopping center, near Luna's Mexican Grill and Cafe Petra. A one-stop Smoke & Vape Shop for all the premium quality products varying from Disposables, Vapes, Vaporizers, CBD, Premium Juices, E Juices Salt Nick, Pipes, Glass, Kratom, Coils, Hookah, Hookah Flavors, Coals, Tropical and Edibles, Detox and much more.
philstockworld.com
Houston Bans ‘Ghost Guns’ From Buyback Events After Man Found Opportunity To Print Money
Houston city officials banned 3D-printed firearms at future gun buyback events after one man recognized an opportunity to exploit the system and print money. The anonymous man told local news Fox 26 that he made 62 3D-printed guns and handed them over in Houston’s first gun buyback event last weekend. He said the city offered him $50 per gun, cutting him a check for $3,100.
fox26houston.com
'I don't believe he acted on his own:' Houston City Councilman reacts after Mayor's aide is federally charged
HOUSTON - A Houston City Councilman is speaking out about a former Mayor’s Office employee who recently pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. City Councilman Michael Kubosh says he believes more city employees could be charged and that William-Paul Thomas pleading guilty to federal charges may be just the beginning.
KIII TV3
Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage
AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
Comments / 0