Our Newest Blue Jays: Bangladesh Trip Helps Philadelphia Native Recognize Gratitude for Resources

Read on manor.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Related
Wyck historic house ties legacy of its family to Germantown community
The Wyck, a historic house, garden and museum in Germantown, is connecting its history to its community through summer programs for the entire family.
Teacher, student reunite for first time since 1959
Elaine Wexman and Rose Glassberg saw one another for the first time since the former’s 12th grade graduation at a Lions Gate reunion on Aug. 2. Wexman graduated from Philadelphia’s Germantown High School, where Glassberg was a teacher for 11 years. The latter was Wexman’s 12th grade English teacher and without knowing it, inspired Wexman to join the field.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville.Image via Pa. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
manor.edu
Our Newest Blue Jays: Louisiana Native Returns to Soccer Pitch after Major Injury
Ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year, Manor College is introducing a few of its newest students. Aiden Tiblier, who will play soccer at Manor College this Fall, is excited to learn about a new city and culture. From the second Aiden Tiblier slid for the soccer ball, he knew his...
Philadelphia bidding for new federal research agency headquarters
Joining places like Chicago, Boston, and Texas, Philadelphia is vying for the chance to house the headquarters of a new federal health research agency. But, as first reported in STAT News, the public bidding war is confusing some experts – who say the agency building won’t be the glitzy, futuristic research campus that they may be imagining.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bottega Rittenhouse to Come to Philadelphia
The new concept by Chef Luan Tota is predicted to debut later this year
fox29.com
Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes
PHILADELPHIA - Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment. The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning. The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic,...
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
Southern Food Meets African Flavors at New Restaurant in Old City
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amina, the 70-seat Old City restaurant which opened this past May by first-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson, is launching a weekend brunch service beginning this Saturday, August 6th at 11 a.m. The restaurant, located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, will feature a menu reflecting Southern cuisine that incorporates African ingredients from Chef/Partner Darryl Harmon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drive Safely: PennDOT Announces Highway Resurfacing Projects in Philadelphia Region
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work...
Team Trained At Thomas Jefferson University Saving Animals With New Age Kind Of Rescue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saving animals with prosthetics — a new age kind of rescue. A team trained at Thomas Jefferson University is helping all kinds of animals with injuries and birth defects. This is a revolutionary kind of prosthetic artificial limbs and much more created by a dream team that started right here in Philadelphia. “He’s my best friend,” veterinarian tech Lydia Mindek said. “We pretty much do everything together.” Mindek says her dog, Trip, is able to do everything thanks to his prosthetic leg. “For a dog who’s never been able to walk on his own before, it’s a really big deal,” Mindek...
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
Tragic Story of Pennsbury Brothers Highlighted in New Book on ‘Raw Deal That America Has Given Young People’
Will Bunch's new book discusses the impact of college debt on America's students. A new book covering the American college debt crisis features the story of two brothers who graduated from Pennsbury High School. Will Bunch wrote about his upcoming book in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bunch’s book, After the Ivory...
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
sanatogapost.com
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Marks 40th Year with 450th Store
HARRISBURG PA – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., the decades-old retail company that sells close-out and surplus inventory goods from locations in Pottstown (at top), Eagleville, and Quakertown, on Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022) opened its 450th store in Overland Park KS, it reported. Founded in 1982, Ollie’s marks its...
Future Of Philadelphia Police Department’s Old Headquarters Up For Debate, City Wants Public’s Input
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is looking for a new use for the old police headquarters and the city wants the public’s input. On Thursday, a public meeting will be held at Franklin Square to discuss the future of the Roundhouse. The building at 7th and Race Streets was home to Philadelphia police headquarters for decades before the department moved to Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood earlier this year. If you have an idea for the space, you can go to Franklin Square between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0