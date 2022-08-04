ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

Our Newest Blue Jays: Bangladesh Trip Helps Philadelphia Native Recognize Gratitude for Resources

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Cherry Hill Sun

Teacher, student reunite for first time since 1959

Elaine Wexman and Rose Glassberg saw one another for the first time since the former’s 12th grade graduation at a Lions Gate reunion on Aug. 2. Wexman graduated from Philadelphia’s Germantown High School, where Glassberg was a teacher for 11 years. The latter was Wexman’s 12th grade English teacher and without knowing it, inspired Wexman to join the field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia bidding for new federal research agency headquarters

Joining places like Chicago, Boston, and Texas, Philadelphia is vying for the chance to house the headquarters of a new federal health research agency. But, as first reported in STAT News, the public bidding war is confusing some experts – who say the agency building won’t be the glitzy, futuristic research campus that they may be imagining.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Southern Food Meets African Flavors at New Restaurant in Old City

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amina, the 70-seat Old City restaurant which opened this past May by first-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson, is launching a weekend brunch service beginning this Saturday, August 6th at 11 a.m. The restaurant, located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, will feature a menu reflecting Southern cuisine that incorporates African ingredients from Chef/Partner Darryl Harmon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Team Trained At Thomas Jefferson University Saving Animals With New Age Kind Of Rescue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saving animals with prosthetics — a new age kind of rescue. A team trained at Thomas Jefferson University is helping all kinds of animals with injuries and birth defects. This is a revolutionary kind of prosthetic artificial limbs and much more created by a dream team that started right here in Philadelphia. “He’s my best friend,” veterinarian tech Lydia Mindek said. “We pretty much do everything together.” Mindek says her dog, Trip, is able to do everything thanks to his prosthetic leg. “For a dog who’s never been able to walk on his own before, it’s a really big deal,” Mindek...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Marks 40th Year with 450th Store

HARRISBURG PA – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., the decades-old retail company that sells close-out and surplus inventory goods from locations in Pottstown (at top), Eagleville, and Quakertown, on Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022) opened its 450th store in Overland Park KS, it reported. Founded in 1982, Ollie’s marks its...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Future Of Philadelphia Police Department’s Old Headquarters Up For Debate, City Wants Public’s Input

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is looking for a new use for the old police headquarters and the city wants the public’s input. On Thursday, a public meeting will be held at Franklin Square to discuss the future of the Roundhouse. The building at 7th and Race Streets was home to Philadelphia police headquarters for decades before the department moved to Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood earlier this year. If you have an idea for the space, you can go to Franklin Square between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

