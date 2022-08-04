Read on thekatynews.com
The United States Supreme Court ruled in June that Texas tribes could keep holding bingo games on their tribal territory. The dispute between the tribes and the state, which has been going on for more than 25 years, has made clear the boundaries of state law in terms of what may be done on Native American territories.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.88 billion in July, 14.7 percent more than in July 2021, and the highest monthly collections on record. The majority of July sales tax revenue is based on sales made in June and remitted to the agency in July.
