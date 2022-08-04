ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Healthcare Legislative Update

State Representative Jacey Jetton, District 26 (Fort Bend County), and State Representative Ann Johnson, District 134 (Harris County), will educate attendees on the 88th Legislative session and viewpoints from the Public Health Committee and Health and Human Services Subcommittee. Sharing common goals of improving healthcare, access and providing solutions to issues we face in our state, these two representatives understand the importance of finding a common ground to move forward and help keep our community safe.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
School Safety Joint Press Conference Recap

Eight days before school begins for many Fort Bend families, law enforcement officers, school district leaders, elected officials, and community leaders spoke at a joint press conference to share the updated school safety plan for the coming school year. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Representative Ron Reynolds (Texas House District 27), and Representative Jacey Jetton (Texas House District 26) led in briefing the media on increased security and innovative measures to ensure the safety of Fort Bend schools. The full press conference is now available on YouTube.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Bayou City Art Festival Announces Fall Downtown Nonprofit Partners

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), will return to Downtown Houston and benefit six local nonprofit partners for the 50th Annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9, 2022, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Each nonprofit will benefit from a...
HOUSTON, TX
Calendar Listings 8-5-22 through 8-10-22

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Description: The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in need of blood donations. All successful donors will get: Free T-Shirt, Coffee and Dunkin Donuts, Pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream coupon, 15 percent off your entire Kendra Scott Purchase, and a bruschetta board from Postino.
KATY, TX

