State Representative Jacey Jetton, District 26 (Fort Bend County), and State Representative Ann Johnson, District 134 (Harris County), will educate attendees on the 88th Legislative session and viewpoints from the Public Health Committee and Health and Human Services Subcommittee. Sharing common goals of improving healthcare, access and providing solutions to issues we face in our state, these two representatives understand the importance of finding a common ground to move forward and help keep our community safe.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO