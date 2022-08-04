ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select LG TVs now come with 3 months free Google Stadia

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWAvi_0h4hpzCE00

LG has teamed up with Google Stadia – the search giant's cloud gaming platform – to offer three months' free Stadia Pro on a slew of smart TVs.

The promotion is up and running now, and applies to LG TVs running webOS 5.0 or higher in the UK, US and 20 other territories. Better yet, it's is available to both new and existing LG TV owners.

Claiming the freebie sounds pretty easy: click on the Stadio Pro offer in the LG store on your TV, scan a QR code on your phone and you should be sorted. Don't forget to manually cancel the subscription otherwise, it will auto-renew after the free trial ends.

Stadio Pro grants members instant access to more than 50 games – including huge hits such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – in up to 4K HDR resolution and with support for immersive 5.1 surround sound. All you need is an internet connection (35Mbps or higher), a controller and a TV...

Conveniently, LG makes some of the best gaming TVs on the planet right now. The 65-inch LG OLED65C2 tops our list thanks a host of gamer-friendly features including 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. And let's not forget its predecessor; the LG OLED65C1 picked up a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award for, you guessed it, best gaming TV.

LG has been buddied up with Stadia since late last year when the cloud gaming platform began appearing on LG TVs. There are two levels of membership: standard Stadia gets you free access to demos, so you can try a game for 60 minutes or so. Stadia Pro costs £8.99 / $9.99 a month and entitles you to add a clutch of full games to your library each month.

Don't have an LG TV? Google is currently offering everyone the chance to try Stadia Pro free for one month . You can also find the Stadia app on a host of Samsung smart TVs.

MORE:

Amazon Luna joins Google Stadia and Xbox on Samsung's Gaming Hub

Bag a bargain with the best OLED TV deals

Or browse our list of best cheap TVs

