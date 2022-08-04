ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Panhandle Post

Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering

GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dalton Fall Festival canceled

DALTON, Neb. — A cancellation notice was posted on the Dalton Fall Festival Facebook page. Paula Parker wrote that it is with great sadness they are canceling the festival because two members on the festival board are stepping down and nobody had volunteered to take over the duties for the festival.
DALTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night

SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Panhandle Post

Chadron council approve new CSC bus stop, enforcement of illegal parking

On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire

GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
GERING, NE
kelo.com

Kitten rescued from Nebraska wildfire

GERING, NE (KELO.com) — A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, Nebraska, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the blackened debris of a garage. Inside a cinder block, underneath some steel roofing panels that had collapsed, they found a small kitten, slightly burned but alive. The Nebraska Examiner reports the kitten, who had wandered into the Ewings’ ranch a few days before the fire, is now named “Smokey” and is staying in Gering with the displaced family.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron police to enforce 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

Chadron, Nebraska — During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Chadron, Nebraska to decrease impaired driving. From August 19 through September 5, the Chadron Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this time to take drunk drivers off the roads. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely.
CHADRON, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming correctional officer involved in Scottsbluff shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Friday a staff member from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington was involved in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Neb. Thursday. A news release from the Department of Corrections says Correctional Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. remains hospitalized...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
kfornow.com

Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire

Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Scotts Bluff Natl. Mon. to present "From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story"

Gering, NE – Did you know that before the Studebaker company began building automobiles, they built wagons?. Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, NE.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Gering man arrested in shooting

On Aug. 4 at 5:12 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to 401 South Beltline (West) to a shooting. Officers found two males in the parking lot. 35-year-old Alexander J. Maldonado of Gering was taken into custody. 34-year-old Martin A. Maldonado Jr. of Scottsbluff suffered a single gun shot...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

