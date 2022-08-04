Read on panhandlepost.com
Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering
GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
News Channel Nebraska
Dalton Fall Festival canceled
DALTON, Neb. — A cancellation notice was posted on the Dalton Fall Festival Facebook page. Paula Parker wrote that it is with great sadness they are canceling the festival because two members on the festival board are stepping down and nobody had volunteered to take over the duties for the festival.
Animal licensing, limited animal shelter resources in Chadron
As of August 1 the City of Chadron has limited resources to board and house stray animals. We would like to ask everyone living within the City of Chadron that owns a dog to ensure they have their pet(s) licensed with the City of Chadron. Licensing your pets allows the...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night
SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
Chadron council approve new CSC bus stop, enforcement of illegal parking
On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.
News Channel Nebraska
Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire
GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
kelo.com
Kitten rescued from Nebraska wildfire
GERING, NE (KELO.com) — A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, Nebraska, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the blackened debris of a garage. Inside a cinder block, underneath some steel roofing panels that had collapsed, they found a small kitten, slightly burned but alive. The Nebraska Examiner reports the kitten, who had wandered into the Ewings’ ranch a few days before the fire, is now named “Smokey” and is staying in Gering with the displaced family.
Alliance police to hold 'National Night Out'
The Alliance Police Department will hold "National Night Out" today in the Alliance Central Park beginning at 5 pm. - 7 p.m.
Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance
At its July 19 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved an amendment of a fireworks ordinance on first reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. "I'm the one that asked to have this put on the agenda," Councilwoman Annora Bentley...
Chadron police to enforce 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
Chadron, Nebraska — During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Chadron, Nebraska to decrease impaired driving. From August 19 through September 5, the Chadron Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this time to take drunk drivers off the roads. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming correctional officer involved in Scottsbluff shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Friday a staff member from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington was involved in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Neb. Thursday. A news release from the Department of Corrections says Correctional Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. remains hospitalized...
WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County children warn dad about kitten theft happening in driveway
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police were called out or an attempted theft of kittens. The reporting party advised to police that his 6 and 12 year old sons told their father that their kittens were being put in a woman’s van. This woman was identified as 70-year-old Catherine...
kfornow.com
Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire
Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
Hay Springs Friendly Festival to host 'Car Show & Shine'
The Hay Springs Friendly Festival will host a Car Show and Shine on Aug. 27 at Sunset Park. Registration starts at 11 a.m. This event is free to the public.
8 harvested in state’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
Scotts Bluff Natl. Mon. to present "From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story"
Gering, NE – Did you know that before the Studebaker company began building automobiles, they built wagons?. Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, NE.
Gering man arrested in shooting
On Aug. 4 at 5:12 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to 401 South Beltline (West) to a shooting. Officers found two males in the parking lot. 35-year-old Alexander J. Maldonado of Gering was taken into custody. 34-year-old Martin A. Maldonado Jr. of Scottsbluff suffered a single gun shot...
Sioux County Fair schedule of events in Harrison
The Sioux County Fair will be held July 29 - Aug. 7 in Harrison. This year's theme is "Party 'Til The Cows Come Home".
News Channel Nebraska
Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
