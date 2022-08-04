ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

You Can See 5 National Parks via This Dreamy 14-Day Train Trip

By Kate Loweth
 2 days ago
CBS Chicago

Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago

TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
TONICA, IL
qrockonline.com

Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20

As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
WILL COUNTY, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
buildingupchicago.com

Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl

In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022

Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $5,995 Million Magical Estate is Truly a Work of Historic Sophistication Reflecting the Best of Old World Elegance in Highland Park

The Estate in Highland Park is a rare find that combines a flawless combination of unmatched style, grace and tradition, now available for sale. This home located at 86 Prospect Ave, Highland Park, Illinois; offering 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Rafael Murillo – Compass – (Phone: 312.375.4199) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing

Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
BEVERLY SHORES, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches

Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
CHICAGO, IL

