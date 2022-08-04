You Can See 5 National Parks via This Dreamy 14-Day Train Trip

Read on tinybeans.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
A Website says every American should take this Tour in Illinois
A list has come out of the 10 U.S. Tours that Evan Americans should take and at the top of the list is a tour that I can assure you, you will absolutely love if you do it, and it is right here in the Land of Lincoln!. According to...
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
Union Station Polar Express train ride cancelled due to staff shortages
CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023. According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel […]
buildingupchicago.com
Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl
In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
Former Quad City Meteorologist Goes Viral After Learning His Weather Map is Interactive On-Air
Former Quad City meteorologist and heartthrob, Greg Dutra, has gone viral online after sharing a clip from his morning broadcast where he found out his new display was touch screen. During the clip, Dutra is using his hand to describe the wind coming off of Lake Michigan (he's on ABC...
luxury-houses.net
This $5,995 Million Magical Estate is Truly a Work of Historic Sophistication Reflecting the Best of Old World Elegance in Highland Park
The Estate in Highland Park is a rare find that combines a flawless combination of unmatched style, grace and tradition, now available for sale. This home located at 86 Prospect Ave, Highland Park, Illinois; offering 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Rafael Murillo – Compass – (Phone: 312.375.4199) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Highland Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency plane landing in Suburban Chicago causes road blockage
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A late night emergency landing ended with a plane on a street in the Chicago suburbs. It happened just before midnight Friday in the Vernon Hills area. Emergency crews said that the pilot was the only one inside and was not hurt. There is currently no word on what caused the […]
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing
Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
fox32chicago.com
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
Eater
Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches
Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Comments / 0