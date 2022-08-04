History comes alive at the Vachel Lindsay House

Read on foxillinois.com
Related
foxillinois.com
New mural at Southeast High School courtyard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Art Association, local students, and an artist are painting a mural in the Southeast High School courtyard. Danielle Mastrion is one of the commissioned artists for the Transportation Hub. She was joined by area students representing many of the high schools in Sangamon County.
foxillinois.com
Powerlight Abe Lincoln car show roars back to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you love cars and movies than you're in luck this weekend. The 9th annual Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show combines both passions and is usually the biggest car show in central Illinois. It features car replicas from different movies including one of the DeLorean...
foxillinois.com
City council votes down Wyndham Hotel proposal again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After a motion to discuss the hotel's future again, the city council rejected the proposal to convert the Wyndham Hotel into an apartment building for the second time. Good Homes Co. Developers want to transform the Wyndham Hotel into modern luxury apartments. It was voted...
foxillinois.com
Levitt AMP concert series wraps up for the year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The rain didn't stop people from catching one of the last concerts in the Capital City's Levitt AMPseries. Thursday's concert was moved indoors due to muddy conditions at the downtown Y-block. Despite temporary digs, people were happy to catch some of their favorite local artists.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Man found with crack cocaine and guns in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man facing charges after police say they found crack cocaine and loaded guns at his home. Deonte Stewart, 25, was arrested Friday morning for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm. His arrest came after the...
foxillinois.com
Springfield woman dies in early morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
Comments / 0