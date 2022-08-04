ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Fame Game odds, picks and prediction

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders get the 2022 NFL preseason started Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (NBC) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Jaguars vs. Raiders odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Jaguars come into this game with Doug Pederson calling the shots as their new coach. They have already announced both former No. 1 overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence and 2nd-year RB Travis Etienne will not be playing. Expect a healthy dose of QB Jake Luton as the starting signal-caller.

By supplying Lawrence with weapons and improving defensively, the Jags broke the NFL’s free agency spending record as they look to build upon their 3-14 record in 2021.

The Raiders made a big offseason move as they brought in WR Davante Adams. Giving QB Derek Carr a top-3 receiver is expected to pay off immediately. Adams and TE Darren Waller will wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

Las Vegas also has a new coach taking the field in former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Raiders have QB Jarrett Stidham and QB Nick Mullens on the depth chart behind Carr. While the starters status is unknown for Thursday, it’s likely we’ll see much more of Stidham and Mullens even if Carr does suit up.

Jaguars vs. Raiders odds

  • Money line (ML): Jaguars +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Raiders -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +2.5 (-105) | Raiders -2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 30.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Jaguars vs. Raiders picks and predictions

Prediction

Jaguars 17, Raiders 14

BET JAGUARS (+110).

Jacksonville isn’t bringing the heat with Lawrence and Etienne on the sidelines and RB James Robinson not expected to suit up. However, the Jags have a long list of receiving threats, including backup TE Dan Arnold. WR Laviska Shenault Jr. is the current 4th-string receiver and is still a capable deep threat.

The 26-year-old Luton was 0-3 in the 2020 season with a 2-6 TD:INT ratio. The preseason should be easier for the former 6th-round pick. Luton is a huge 6-foot-6 and should be able to get his targets the ball.

The Raiders will give a healthy dose of snaps to Stidham and Mullens, both of whom haven’t been impressive in the NFL either. Las Vegas doesn’t have much depth at receiver or running back, the latter of which has RB Kenyan Drake, who has been injury prone and likely won’t play much.

Depth at key skill positions goes to Jacksonville, and given that, I’ll take the Jags to win outright in this one. After all, who doesn’t like betting on the underdog in the season’s first game?

PASS.

I don’t find much value in betting both the Jaguars money line and Jags +2.5 (-105). I’ll stick with my money line play with the better odds for this one.

LEAN OVER 30.5 (-110).

All 3 quarterbacks expected to receive a lot of snaps have NFL experience and shouldn’t be rattled by the speed of the game.

Luton has the better options, while Mullens will be the most experienced of the quarterbacks expected to get multiple series.

Two of the last 4 Hall of Fame Games have gone Over this number.

