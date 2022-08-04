Allergy alert for Schnucks fruit and nut trail mix

Read on foxillinois.com
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states
Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
Thrillist
This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
What You Need To Know About The Recent Recall Of Premier Protein Drinks
46% of Americans regularly consume protein drinks on a regular basis, but fewer people may be enthusiastic about protein drinks after a recent recall.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Meal Replacements. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Due to the...
Popculture
Trader Joe's Product Sparks Public Health Alert
Trader Joe's customers who recently bought ready-to-eat Caesar salads with chicken should double-check the package before eating. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Tuesday because the salad dressing packets included in some recently-sold packages did not list eggs as an ingredient, making them dangerous to consumers with an egg allergy. The salad packages are no longer sold in stores, but consumers could still have them in their homes.
Thrillist
Dog Food Is Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
For the second consecutive week, dog food is being recalled due to contamination that could endanger pets. Stromberg Foods has recalled different sizes and batches of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat. These have the potential to carry salmonella contamination and were distributed nationwide. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was the first to detect salmonella in the pet food during routine testing.
PETS・
contagionlive.com
Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand
The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
Oatly milk and dozens of protein shakes recalled after tests revealed possible bacteria contamination
The products may contain cronobacter sakazakii, germ that can cause blood infections and meningitis in babies, older, and immunocompromised people.
Popculture
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Popculture
Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product
Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
I tried 7 store-bought coffee-flavored ice creams, and my favorite was the cheapest
An Insider reporter tried coffee ice cream from seven ice cream brands — here's how she ranked them, in honor of National Ice Cream Month.
Thrillist
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Gets Recalled Due to Misbranding
National Ice Cream Month has closed, and now there's an ice cream recall. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon containers of its H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The company says that the ice cream has been mislabeled. It contains wheat, an allergen, but does not declare that on its label. That can be a dangerous situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat.
