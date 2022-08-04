Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures

Read on mymodernmet.com
Design Museum to explore story of Surrealism in landmark exhibition
The story of the Surrealist movement and its impact on the world will be displayed in an “eye-opening” exhibition at The Design Museum. The exhibition titled Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today will run from October 14 until February 19 and will explore how the Surrealist movement revolutionised art and design.
TechCrunch
It’s paintbrushes at dawn as artists feel the pressure of AI-generated art
To me, the interesting part of this is that robots and machines taking certain jobs have been begrudgingly accepted, because the jobs are repetitive, boring, dangerous or just generally awful. Machines welding car chassis do a far better job, faster and safer, than humans ever could. Art, however, is another matter.
Tree Hugger
Artist's Biologically Accurate Miniature Sculptures Urge Us to Look Closer
You've likely heard that bit of pithy wisdom that "art imitates life." It's true indeed that many great works of art are often inspired by true events or real people. Of course, while some artists may choose to indulge in a bit of artistic license when it comes to creating their works of art, others may take another tack by faithfully reproducing reality in their masterpieces.
Collector finds locks of hair in a book from the 1800s and then discovers who the people were
Why did people save hair in the 1800s?
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
One Green Planet
Egyptian Artists Create Recycled Art Made From Old Factory Waste Materials
Seven artists in Egypt created nine massive, brilliant pieces of artwork made 100 percent from old factory waste materials. The eco-artists created the artworks in an industrial district close to Egypt’s northern coast. The art was made mostly from scraps of iron, plastic, and wood. They are on display...
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry
Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
‘Small Body’ Producer Tomsa Films Boards Andrei Epure’s First Feature ‘Don’t Let Me Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Paris-based Tomsa Films will co-produce Andrei Epure’s first feature “Don’t Let Me Die.” The company, created in 2018, is also behind Laura Samani’s acclaimed Cannes Critics’ Week premiere “Small Body” and documentary “Zaho Zay.” “Don’t Let Me Die” follows the consequences of a woman’s death in front of her apartment building. Her neighbor, Maria, is interrogated by the police and eventually takes charge of the funeral. She finds herself entangled in a maze of bureaucracy as she tries to escape the feeling that she is being haunted. Produced by Alexandru Teodorescu and Ana Gheorghe of Bucharest-based...
architecturaldigest.com
Uncovering the Complicated Origins of the Oft Misattributed Clam Chair
The internet has made finding and fighting furniture knockoffs easier than ever before. Its seamless searchability and connecting of like minds is now also being used to fact-check attributions that have long been believed to be true. The latest one is the Clam chair, one of design’s most sought-after seats. According to a new report from 1stDibs’s Introspective magazine, recent research conducted by design historians and collectors from around the world has uncovered the popular piece’s official creator: one Arnold Madsen, a Copenhagen-based upholsterer who fashioned the chair in 1944.
Smithonian
‘Ebony’ and ‘Jet’ Magazines’ Iconic Photos Captured Black Life in America
For seven decades, Ebony and Jet magazines printed compelling stories and vivid photographs depicting Black life and culture in America. At a time when mainstream media and pop culture focused on white audiences, the two publications, published by the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, offered an authentic window into the Black experience.
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts.In all, 60 Native American artists, museum professionals, storytellers and political leaders collaborated to curate the exhibit.Each picked a few of their favorite pieces from institutional collections in New Mexico and New York that didn’t always defer to Indigenous perspectives. Personal statements and sometimes poetry accompany the clay ceramics.Among the many curators, Tara Gatewood — a broadcaster and...
Kerrang
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
Hypebae
Tiffany & Co. Turns NFTs Into Custom Jewelry Designs for $50,000
On August 1, Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of its latest and very own NFT venture “NFTiff,” partnering with blockchain technology innovators, Chain. Priced at 30ETH (approximately $50,000 USD), the global luxury retailer is giving affluent CryptoPunk holders the opportunity to mint an IRL bespoke pendant shaped like their digital punk NFT.
lonelyplanet.com
See the myths, monsters and mistakes on maps throughout history
These maps show off a unique history of how we chart the world © The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching, Published by Simon & Schuster / Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps. A new book has revealed numerous versions of the world not as it ever existed, but as it was thought to be. The Phantom Atlas, by Edward Brooke-Hitching explores map-making and mythology throughout history, showcasing a collection of antique maps and atlases that display erroneous cartography, with each illustration accompanied by the story behind it.
Conrad Tao review – full-blooded piano playing with a dash of quirk
Conrad Tao’s recital began with an improvisation and ended with a Beethoven piano sonata, taking in pieces by John Adams, Bach, Schumann and three contemporary US composers, including Tao himself, along the way. All were, Tao said, part of what he calls his “pandemic repertoire”, works he lived with during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, and which he sometimes livestreamed from his New York apartment.
techeblog.com
Strange AI-Generated Movie Posters Show Famous Classics Like You’ve Never Seen Before
ROBOMOJO is the latest project by an artist known as Vicenzi, and it basically consists entirely of AI-generated movie posters. As many already know, any current artificial intelligence system requires a human to prompt it, and in this case, Vicenzi provided the film’s title, but the results unexpectedly opened the story into a vivid alternative universe.
‘For Me, Flowers Are Acts of God’: A New London Exhibition Celebrates Irving Penn’s Spectacular Floral Portraits
In his long working life—beginning in 1943, most of it spent at Vogue—Irving Penn pursued a version of photographic truth that filtered through all his areas of interest. And these were many and varied. Portraits, fashion, and beauty photographs for Vogue, certainly, but he made significant bodies of work in other areas, some connected, some less so: nudes, sculptural and statuesque; still-life studies of street detritus, of which his close-ups of discarded cigarette ends are perhaps the best known; and a radical series made in 1950 in Paris, London, and New York of les petit métiers, those often itinerant skilled tradesmen such as knife grinders, onion sellers, and coal men whose presence in daily life was all but disappearing even then.
Complex
Hatton Labs’ FW22 Collection is Inspired by One of The Largest Jewellery Heists of All Time
East London-based jewellery brand Hatton Labs has returned to present its dazzling Fall/Winter 2022 collection, unveiling a whole host of laid back rings, bracelets and necklaces inspired by Cannes, specifically the area of de La Croisette, and the third largest jewellery heist of all time. Home to the iconic Cannes...
‘Mind-blowing’: Why do men’s paintings cost 10 times more than women’s?
Are men 10 times better at painting than women? You might think so if you listened to the German artist Georg Baselitz, who famously told the Guardian in 2015 that “women don’t paint very well. It’s a fact. The market doesn’t lie.”. The market may not...
