ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

All Hands on Deck and in the Water for Coast Guard Inspection

By Harry Ricciardi
vineyardgazette.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard locates them

A trio of boaters celebrated after being located by a US Coast Guard helicopter in Alaska last Friday (29 July).The group became stranded in Hazen Bay for two days after departing from Chevak.They were due to arrive in Newtok the same evening but failed to reach their destination.As the helicopter approached, one man could be seen waving a large flag, while two others appeared to jump for joy at the site of the Coast Guard.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaChilling moment sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beachBP quarterly profits more than treble to 14-year high amid cost of living crisis
CHEVAK, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
NBC News

Whale lands on boat off Massachusetts coast in ‘insane’ moment caught on video

A whale breached and landed on the bow of a small boat briefly submerging it in the water, in a stunning moment caught on video Sunday morning off the Massachusetts coast. In footage of the encounter, the whale, which appears to be a humpback, can be seen emerging from the water before landing on the 19-foot vessel, bringing it crashing down into the water before bouncing upright again.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#All Hands#Vehicles#Tisbury Towing#Packer
dailyphew.com

Fishermen Save A Drowning Deer Six Miles Off The Shore

Rob Kurdy and his friends were out fishing in Long Island Sound when they spotted something six miles off shore. There, in the water, was a buck, swimming in circles. The animal was shivering and barely staying afloat so they decided to save him. They used some rope to attach him to the boat and tow him back to land. When they reached the shore, Kurdy jumped into the water with a life jacket and pulled the deer the rest of the way himself!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Lootpress

Topwater lures still have their uses for anglers

Our grandfathers almost always fished surface lures very slowly. And though that tactic still works at times, modern anglers are using prop baits in open water on big lakes, popping them along at a rapid clip to imitate feeding or spooked fish. What is so special about fishing with top-water...
HOBBIES
The Independent

Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes

Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said.Eight people were rescued, the Coast Guard said in a news release Friday. The agency described the boat as a “rustic vessel” that was making an illegal voyage with 15 migrant passengers. It was not immediately clear where the migrants were originally from.Reports of the capsized vessel about 14 miles (about 23 kilometers) south of Sugarloaf Key reached the Coast Guard around 10 a.m. Friday. One person...
KEY LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy