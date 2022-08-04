All Hands on Deck and in the Water for Coast Guard Inspection

Read on vineyardgazette.com
Related
Stranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard locates them
A trio of boaters celebrated after being located by a US Coast Guard helicopter in Alaska last Friday (29 July).The group became stranded in Hazen Bay for two days after departing from Chevak.They were due to arrive in Newtok the same evening but failed to reach their destination.As the helicopter approached, one man could be seen waving a large flag, while two others appeared to jump for joy at the site of the Coast Guard.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaChilling moment sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beachBP quarterly profits more than treble to 14-year high amid cost of living crisis
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
Woman on Florida boat gored by 100lb sailfish that jumped from water
Katherine Perkins, 73, taken to hospital after attack by sailfish, which moved so fast Perkins did not have time to react
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
deseret.com
Video of kayakers being capsized by a whale has resurfaced on social media, bringing debate with it
Debate over video footage of two women being knocked out of their kayak by a humpback whale from nearly two years ago is making the rounds again this week. Were they swallowed? Despite that dramatic video you saw on Facebook, the answer is no. Julie McSorely and Liz Cottriel were...
Meet Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus capturing hearts, sinking boats and irking mariners
A more than 1,300-pound walrus in northern Europe has taken up summer sunbathing on boats and some of them – well, are just too small for the big gal. Nicknamed Freya, the young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, locals report.
Whale lands on boat off Massachusetts coast in ‘insane’ moment caught on video
A whale breached and landed on the bow of a small boat briefly submerging it in the water, in a stunning moment caught on video Sunday morning off the Massachusetts coast. In footage of the encounter, the whale, which appears to be a humpback, can be seen emerging from the water before landing on the 19-foot vessel, bringing it crashing down into the water before bouncing upright again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Fisherman Arrested Off Coast of Texas After Illegally Catching 40 Sharks
Authorities busted four anglers off the coast of Texas while they were illegally fishing for sharks, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard received a tip from Customs and Border Protection that a Mexican vessel was illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. Once the Coast Guard crew...
dailyphew.com
Fishermen Save A Drowning Deer Six Miles Off The Shore
Rob Kurdy and his friends were out fishing in Long Island Sound when they spotted something six miles off shore. There, in the water, was a buck, swimming in circles. The animal was shivering and barely staying afloat so they decided to save him. They used some rope to attach him to the boat and tow him back to land. When they reached the shore, Kurdy jumped into the water with a life jacket and pulled the deer the rest of the way himself!
WATCH: Brown Bear Filmed Swimming in the Open Ocean Between Islands in the Pacific
While passing between the Shumagin Islands of Alaska, a boat crew caught sight of a brown bear making its way through the chilly North Pacific waters. Typically, we see brown bears swim in rivers or fish-filled ponds – waters that the massive animals can paddle across in just a few strokes. But rarely do we see them making treks across much larger bodies of water.
AOL Corp
Five missing after boat carrying 15 capsizes off coast of Florida Keys, officials say
Two people were dead and eight survivors were rescued from waters off the Florida Keys, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Friday. Authorities continued to search for another five people who are still in the water, they said. The 15 people, all thought to be migrants, were on board "a rustic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Topwater lures still have their uses for anglers
Our grandfathers almost always fished surface lures very slowly. And though that tactic still works at times, modern anglers are using prop baits in open water on big lakes, popping them along at a rapid clip to imitate feeding or spooked fish. What is so special about fishing with top-water...
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said.Eight people were rescued, the Coast Guard said in a news release Friday. The agency described the boat as a “rustic vessel” that was making an illegal voyage with 15 migrant passengers. It was not immediately clear where the migrants were originally from.Reports of the capsized vessel about 14 miles (about 23 kilometers) south of Sugarloaf Key reached the Coast Guard around 10 a.m. Friday. One person...
We’re going to need a bigger boat: the rise of the megashark
Tiger sharks and great whites are taking advantage of protected no-fishing zones and growing to monstrous proportions
Sailboat Drones Launched in Gulf of Mexico to Study Hurricanes
If you see an unmanned, funny-looking sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico, you might be witnessing a tool being used to improve hurricane preparedness. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced the deployment of 7 surface saildrones to help track the cyclones that might be headed our way. These...
Comments / 0