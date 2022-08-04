Read on www.insidenova.com
WTOP
Hilton commits to Fairfax Co. headquarters, getting millions in incentives
Hilton Worldwide has committed to maintaining its global headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, and will receive at least $5 million in state incentives as part of that decision. Hilton relocated its global headquarters from Beverly Hills, California, to its current headquarters at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in 2009. The hotel giant said it will create a net 350 new headquarters jobs over the next five years. It has committed to significant physical and technology upgrades to its headquarters.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
US News and World Report
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
royalexaminer.com
Hilton solidifies Virginia footprint, xxpanding global headquarters in Fairfax County
On August 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Hilton (NYSE: HLT), the leading global hospitality company, will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County, including significant upgrades to its facility at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Hilton will re-imagine its space to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce.
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Clarity Counseling
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. Clarity Counseling is an outpatient treatment center committed to providing quality treatment to individuals, families, and groups in the Northern Virginia region and Richmond area. Clarity specializes in providing comprehensive and evidenced-based treatment for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. Our providers are certified and specialized in the treatment of eating disorders, dialectical behavioral therapy, and are trained in trauma-informed therapies. Clarity offers a unique experience where therapists collaborate with the individual and treatment professionals to offer a clear path, free from distortion. Committed to offering quality care, Clarity values working together with clients toward a fuller life that has balance, hope, and a full recovery.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Inside Nova
Manassas Museum breaks ground on expansion
Work on an expanded and renovated Manassas Museum is getting underway after a groundbreaking in late July. Officials expect the work will take about a year to complete once the contractor begins on-site work in August, with a target date for reopening late next summer. Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said that could depend on whether supply chain issues re-emerge or drastically improve.
Inside Nova
Amazon plans recruiting event for military in Manassas
Amazon will hold an in-person military recruitment event at Farm Brew Live in Manassas on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., is part of Amazon’s commitment to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 and is for military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.
Inside Nova
Letter: McLean Citizens Assn. is in good hands with current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
alextimes.com
Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year
The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year. Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
Inside Nova
Draft Arlington plan calls for regular study of tree canopy
A more regularized accounting of the number, health and maintenance of Arlington’s trees and its canopy is one recommendation of the county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, currently out for public review. The 101-page document was released Aug. 1, with community feedback sought through early October.
Inside Nova
Dulles Airport companies holding job fair
The Committee for Dulles is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at which jobseekers can meet with 35 different Dulles Airport companies offering job opportunities across the spectrum of airport operations. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd.
How will Fairfax County use revenue generated from the plastic bag tax?
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia have new plans for the money raised from the plastic bag tax, established earlier this year. But what will they do with it? In just five months, Virginia’s new plastic bag tax brought in over five hundred thousand dollars between its introduction and […]
Inside Nova
Mason historical effort receives state humanities grant
George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
