Mclean, VA

WTOP

Hilton commits to Fairfax Co. headquarters, getting millions in incentives

Hilton Worldwide has committed to maintaining its global headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, and will receive at least $5 million in state incentives as part of that decision. Hilton relocated its global headquarters from Beverly Hills, California, to its current headquarters at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in 2009. The hotel giant said it will create a net 350 new headquarters jobs over the next five years. It has committed to significant physical and technology upgrades to its headquarters.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Hilton solidifies Virginia footprint, xxpanding global headquarters in Fairfax County

On August 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Hilton (NYSE: HLT), the leading global hospitality company, will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County, including significant upgrades to its facility at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Hilton will re-imagine its space to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants

Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Clarity Counseling

Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. Clarity Counseling is an outpatient treatment center committed to providing quality treatment to individuals, families, and groups in the Northern Virginia region and Richmond area. Clarity specializes in providing comprehensive and evidenced-based treatment for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. Our providers are certified and specialized in the treatment of eating disorders, dialectical behavioral therapy, and are trained in trauma-informed therapies. Clarity offers a unique experience where therapists collaborate with the individual and treatment professionals to offer a clear path, free from distortion. Committed to offering quality care, Clarity values working together with clients toward a fuller life that has balance, hope, and a full recovery.
HAYMARKET, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas Museum breaks ground on expansion

Work on an expanded and renovated Manassas Museum is getting underway after a groundbreaking in late July. Officials expect the work will take about a year to complete once the contractor begins on-site work in August, with a target date for reopening late next summer. Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said that could depend on whether supply chain issues re-emerge or drastically improve.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Amazon plans recruiting event for military in Manassas

Amazon will hold an in-person military recruitment event at Farm Brew Live in Manassas on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., is part of Amazon’s commitment to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 and is for military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.
MANASSAS, VA
alextimes.com

Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year. Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Channelocity

Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away

(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
Inside Nova

Draft Arlington plan calls for regular study of tree canopy

A more regularized accounting of the number, health and maintenance of Arlington’s trees and its canopy is one recommendation of the county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, currently out for public review. The 101-page document was released Aug. 1, with community feedback sought through early October.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Dulles Airport companies holding job fair

The Committee for Dulles is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at which jobseekers can meet with 35 different Dulles Airport companies offering job opportunities across the spectrum of airport operations. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd.
DULLES, VA
Inside Nova

Mason historical effort receives state humanities grant

George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
VIRGINIA STATE

