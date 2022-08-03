Read on www.cbsnews.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
Maryland sisters killed in Hamptons house fire, cause remains unknown
Two Maryland sisters were killed in a house fire while on vacation in the Hamptons, leaving a family and community in mourning. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac were staying in the eastern Long Island hamlet of Noyac with their parents and brother when the fire broke out early Wednesday morning, Fox5NY reported.
Six-year-old boy with autism in New York drowns after wandering into a pond
A six-year-old boy with autism has drowned after wandering away near the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York. Police are investigating the death of Onnex Thompson-Hall, who slipped away from his caregivers on Sunday and was later found drowned in a pond near his home.The child was barefoot and wearing on his diaper at the time of the incident, according to the Times Union. New York State Police said the drowning appears accidental but the agency is launching an investigation regardless. The boy was reportedly enrolled in the Crossroads Centre for Children in Schenectady. The group mourned for the...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
Actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home while the owner was in the backyard. It took 59 firefighters to put out the blaze.
The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Friday when Heche crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.
37-year-old woman arrested in fiery wreck near Los Angeles that killed 5
A 37-year-old woman is facing vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a fiery wreck near Los Angeles Thursday afternoon that left five people dead, including a pregnant woman and a child. California Highway Patrol said Friday that Nicole Lorraine Linton was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz sedan when it...
Girl who chewed through restraints was held captive with bodies of mother and brother, sheriff says
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with what turned out to be the decomposing, dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through...
I went from living and partying with some of the richest people in the Hamptons to homeless and sleeping in the woods just miles from my wealthy ex-clients' mansions
One longtime Hamptons man went from living large to living in the woods for two years. Thomas worked for some of New York's richest residents and blew his money on parties and travel. He ended up broke and living in a tent just miles from some of his former clients.
SUV drives into parade in New Mexico, injures several people including two officers
Gallup, New Mexico — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers. State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
At least 4 killed, 9 hurt in violent wreck near L.A.
A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a...
Animal sanctuary owner in New York arrested for grand larceny of cows
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The cows have come home. The owner of an animal sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows that wandered onto the facility to their rightful owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according...
Girl, 11, dies after incident at water park, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.Emergency services were called at around 3.55pm on Saturday to reports of the child getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.She was found at around 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital but died, the force said.Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected...
Authorities seeking help locating missing El Cajon couple in their 80s
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing octogenarian couple from El Cajon. California Highway Patrol officers issued a Silver Alert after the couple, 86-year-old Phillip Lopez and 82-year-old Frances Lopez were last seen at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, while driving their silver 2001 Lexus ES300 with the license plate 4KDT368.
Multi-car crash in Fairfield leaves 7 people hurt
FAIRFIELD -- At lest seven people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield. The local fire department says that the crash happened near the intersection of Manuel Campos Parkway on the north side of the city. The crash involved several vehicles, including a...
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' crew member shot and killed while working near set in New York City
The crew member — identified by the NYPD as Johnny Pizarro — was taken to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn and was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
Man Hit By Car On Long Island Expressway Now Charged With Murdering Girlfriend
Mark Small, who was hit by a car on the Long Island Expressway last week, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Marivel Estevez. Police say he was fleeing the murder scene when he was struck. A New York man allegedly gunned down his girlfriend at her upscale...
