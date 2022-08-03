ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Vacation Homes#East End#Accident
The Independent

Six-year-old boy with autism in New York drowns after wandering into a pond

A six-year-old boy with autism has drowned after wandering away near the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York. Police are investigating the death of Onnex Thompson-Hall, who slipped away from his caregivers on Sunday and was later found drowned in a pond near his home.The child was barefoot and wearing on his diaper at the time of the incident, according to the Times Union. New York State Police said the drowning appears accidental but the agency is launching an investigation regardless. The boy was reportedly enrolled in the Crossroads Centre for Children in Schenectady. The group mourned for the...
ACCIDENTS
Q 105.7

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

At least 4 killed, 9 hurt in violent wreck near L.A.

A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies after incident at water park, police confirm

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.Emergency services were called at around 3.55pm on Saturday to reports of the child getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.She was found at around 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital but died, the force said.Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Authorities seeking help locating missing El Cajon couple in their 80s

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing octogenarian couple from El Cajon. California Highway Patrol officers issued a Silver Alert after the couple, 86-year-old Phillip Lopez and 82-year-old Frances Lopez were last seen at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, while driving their silver 2001 Lexus ES300 with the license plate 4KDT368.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS News

Multi-car crash in Fairfield leaves 7 people hurt

FAIRFIELD -- At lest seven people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield. The local fire department says that the crash happened near the intersection of Manuel Campos Parkway on the north side of the city. The crash involved several vehicles, including a...
FAIRFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy