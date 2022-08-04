ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — then he walked off the green

Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
'Toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career': Will Zalatoris fires ‘best friend’ caddie at Wyndham Championship, uses coach as fill-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Will Zalatoris went about fulfilling autograph requests for rows of Wyndham Championship spectators after wrapping up his third round Saturday, a few feet away coach-turned-caddie Josh Gregory explained what he tried to provide during his emergency fill-in role. “Hopefully a little smile,” Gregory said. “Most...
Photos: High school golf season begins

Russia’s Ross Fiessinger chips during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday. It was the first day boys and girls golf could begin regular season competition. All fall sports were allowed to begin preseason practice on Monday. Russia finished fourth as a team with a 340 score. Fiessinger and Dom Francis each shot 83 while Xavier Phlipot shot 84 and Vince Borchers shot 90. Sidney also competed and finished with a 398 team score. Carter Wooddell shot 91, Tycen Money shot 98, Kade Schmiesing shot 102 and Myles Steenrod shot 107.
East Central Golf Fundraiser

Head out to Grand Oak Golf Club in West Harrison Saturday, September 10th for the East Central Girls Basketball Outing starting at 8am. Enjoy a day of golf, food and drinks. All proceeds will benefit the entire K-12 East Central Girls Basketball Program. Cost is $60 per person, and if you want to sign up for a team or ask questions, call Coach Kevin Moore at (765) 265-5127 or e-mail Coach Moore at [email protected] You can also sign up through Grand Oak by contacting Mark Martin at (812) 637-3943.
John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf

Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
Text messages between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman have surfaced from the LIV Golf lawsuit and they're ... interesting

It’s been a busy few days on the LIV golf front. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in response to their banishment from the U.S. circuit after jumping ship and joining the Saudi-backed series.
Postcards from Scotland: A return to the home of golf and an unforgettable journey

Editor's Note: This article first appeared in Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. I always have a song in my head. Well, often. Thirty-one years ago, on a cold February morning in New York City, my wife of four months and I got in a cab on the Upper East Side, heading for JFK and from there, to borrow a phrase, places unknown. We had two Pan Am tickets to Nice, France. That much we knew. I had lined up a one-week tryout gig as a caddie on the European Tour. That much I knew. Unknown was everything beyond that, everything beyond the Mediterranean Open. I was a new husband. I had to carry myself with a certain confidence. Husbands protect and provide, right? Five thousand years of DNA can’t be completely wrong. Of course we had a plan. But it was a vague one.
NHL

VGK to Host Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, September 19

VEGAS (August 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 5, that the team will host the 2022 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 19 at Bear's Best Las Vegas. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Players and staff from the Golden Knights organization will take part in the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
