Universal’s Newest Hotel Could Open Before Epic Universe

Last October, Disney officially ended its popular FastPass system and replaced it with a new system called Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was the paid-for portion of the entire Disney Genie system — which is designed to help Guests plan their perfect Disney day. Disney Genie lets Guests input certain preferences — like where they want to eat, what shows they want to see, and what rides are must-dos — and give them time suggestions to get it all done. Getting rid of the old FastPass system was a controversial decision and, since its launch, many Guests have commented that the new Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ are a little difficult to use and are affecting their Disney experience.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO