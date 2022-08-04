Universal’s Newest Hotel Could Open Before Epic Universe

Read on insidethemagic.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
I spent $74 at Disney World's Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue, and the musical dining experience remains one of the best values on the property for adults
Disney World's Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue recently reopened in the park's Fort Wilderness Resort. It's one of the longest-running dinner shows in the US and you typically have to get there by boat. The fun show, great food, and unlimited booze make it one of the best values on Disney property.
WDW News Today
Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
disneydining.com
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Disney World's New Addition Has a Big Problem (Two, in Fact)
Visiting a theme park involves using your smartphone for a variety of things. You may want to look up wait times for rides, post pictures on social media, and keep in touch with other members of your group. Disney World has made smartphones fairly essential to its in-park experience. The...
disneytips.com
Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?
Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Beloved Disney World Dining Option Set for a Comeback
When only the best will do, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Disney World is set to bring back the crème de la crème culinary experience for its guests. Disney allows children to feel like royalty at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and doesn’t stop...
lonelyplanet.com
No screaming on rollercoasters under new rules for Japanese theme parks
Visitors wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at the Tochinoki Family Land amusement park in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan © Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images. Of all the new regulations and protocols being implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the world opens up again, one particular guideline issued by Japanese amusement park operators may prove somewhat tricky to implement.
disneydining.com
Disney Adds Six New Videos to Help Guests Understand New Disney Genie+ System
Last October, Disney officially ended its popular FastPass system and replaced it with a new system called Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was the paid-for portion of the entire Disney Genie system — which is designed to help Guests plan their perfect Disney day. Disney Genie lets Guests input certain preferences — like where they want to eat, what shows they want to see, and what rides are must-dos — and give them time suggestions to get it all done. Getting rid of the old FastPass system was a controversial decision and, since its launch, many Guests have commented that the new Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ are a little difficult to use and are affecting their Disney experience.
One Universal Theme Park Land May End Up Getting Replaced, And Disney Factors In
Theme parks are always changing and evolving, adding new areas and attractions and replacing the old. Universal Parks & Resorts is in the process of building an entirely new theme park in Epic Universe, but once that’s done, it seems likely that attention will shift to a land that exists both in Orlando and at Universal Studios Hollywood, Springfield, home of The Simpsons. Since Disney bought Fox, The House of Mouse now owns Homer and family, which means the land will probably be gone from Universal sooner than later.
How a prehistoric Disneyland attraction created futuristic technologies at the park
The creatures shaped the iconic Disney rides to come.
WDW News Today
Scarecrow, Clown Tent, and More Added Outside Halloween Horror Nights Houses at Universal Studios Hollywood
We’re fast approaching the start of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 8, and more set pieces are visible at the haunted houses under construction. Curious George Lot. There are two houses currently under construction in the Curious George parking lot. The first is Scarecrow: The...
Comments / 0