Georgia woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her symptoms and recovery

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
A teenager is fighting for his life after contracting a brain-eating amoeba at the beach with his family
Caleb Ziegelbauer, age 13, went to the hospital after experiencing headaches, fever, and hallucinations.
Covid lunacy strikes again: Mother's horror after little girl is kicked out of hospital with a terrible head injury because she tested positive to the virus
The mother of a three-year-old toddler who was denied treatment for a serious concussion because she tested positive for Covid has doubled down on her criticism of the hospital on breakfast television. Deborah Reeves appeared on the Today show on Friday to recall the traumatic experience of taking her daughter...
Five warning signs that every parent must know as illness sweeping the US has already killed two babies
PARENTS are urged to be on the lookout for five warning signs as an illness affecting newborns is sweeping the United States. This illness known as Human Parechovirus has already killed two babies and left others sick, according to their families and the CDC. Parechovirus is said to cause seizures,...
Dad goes viral with heartbroken post about son’s death from a rare, treatable disease
Nikki and Joe Monaco were devastated when their son Emmett died at age 5 of a genetic disease earlier this year. Then they learned that in 10 states, newborn babies are screened for the disease their son had — and it's treatable. Born in a state with no screening,...
Teen hospitalized with infection caused by brain-eating amoeba is ‘fighting his little heart out’
A teenager in Florida was recently hospitalized due to a rare case of brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was taken to the emergency room after experiencing what was described to NBC affiliate WBBH of Fort Myers as headaches and hallucinations. These symptoms began about one week after he and his family took a trip to a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida, on July 1.
A man's voice grew hoarse for no obvious reason. It turns out, he had fungus in his throat.
Over the course of a year, a man's voice grew progressively more hoarse and his speech became shrill and grating, but he didn't know why. Upon examining the man, doctors discovered the reason: Fungus was growing in his throat. According to the report of the man's case, published Thursday (Aug....
A woman with terminal cancer says taking 'magic' mushrooms eased her depression and helped her process a miscarriage she had decades ago
Kathleen Kral, a Catholic woman in her 70s, also saw the Virgin Mary after taking "magic" mushrooms.
Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth control
A hippopotamus has given birth to a newborn despite being on birth control.The female baby weighed in at over 26 kilos after being born at Cincinnati Zoo and is already walking around and exploring her enclosure.Mother Bibi fell pregnant in April despite being on birth control.She already has one child - Fiona - that became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 13 kilos.Her new sister - who has not yet been named - weighed double at birth.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cincinnati Zoo welcomes newborn hippoThousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sightKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’
Florida Boy Fighting Brain-Eating Amoeba Starts To Open His Eyes
Caleb Ziegelbauer has now completed the CDC protocol treatment for Naegleria fowleri, which kills more than 97 percent of people infected.
Covid: Mum urges vaccination take-up after baby loss
A mother who lost her baby after getting Covid-19 while she was pregnant has urged other pregnant women to get vaccinated. Toni Dennan lost baby Darcey at the end of 2020, before the vaccine was available. She and husband Lee wanted to share their story so that Darcey's legacy would...
