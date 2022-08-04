Practice report: Buckeyes kick off 2022 preseason camp

Read on 247sports.com
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
247Sports
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
thecomeback.com
College basketball’s biggest star suffers heartbreaking season-ending injury
Women’s college basketball will be without its biggest star this season as former unanimous national player of the pear Paige Bueckers of the Connecticut Huskies has been ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL in a pickup game on Monday. Bueckers arrived at UConn as...
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football
Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News
When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
saturdaytradition.com
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade
On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Report: ESPN assigns announcers for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State showdown
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is one of the highest-touted games on the Week 1 slate in September. The announcer crew will live up to the billing, too. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call on ABC for the Sept. 3 showdown, according to Rudy Martzke on Twitter. The game is filled with storylines on both sides as former Buckeye Marcus Freeman gets ready for his first season as Notre Dame head coach and CJ Stroud tries to build on an impressive redshirt freshman season.
Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup
Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
247Sports
