Practice report: Buckeyes kick off 2022 preseason camp

By Dave Biddle
 2 days ago
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp

Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade

On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Report: ESPN assigns announcers for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State showdown

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is one of the highest-touted games on the Week 1 slate in September. The announcer crew will live up to the billing, too. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call on ABC for the Sept. 3 showdown, according to Rudy Martzke on Twitter. The game is filled with storylines on both sides as former Buckeye Marcus Freeman gets ready for his first season as Notre Dame head coach and CJ Stroud tries to build on an impressive redshirt freshman season.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'

Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

