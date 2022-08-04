Cummins Stock Rallies on Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat

Read on www.tipranks.com
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
Why Did Adidas Shares Jump Despite Trimmed FY22 Outlook?
Adidas Q2 results were mixed, with strong second quarter results driven by strong momentum in Western markets setting off higher supply chain costs and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Shares of Adidas AG (DE:ADS) (ADDYY) jumped 3.3% on August 4 after the sportswear giant reported strong second-quarter results...
Why Meta Platforms Stock Can Rebound Nicely from Here
Meta Platforms stock is starting to be constructive following some weak, albeit better-than-feared results that offered some hope. With the potential to further monetize Reels while adapting to Apple’s privacy changes, it’s unwise to count Meta out of the game. Meta Platforms (META) is starting to show signs...
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
Despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results, Ping Identity shares surged over 60% after the company agreed to a buyout deal worth $2.8 billion. Shares of Ping Identity (PING) gained more than 60% after the company inked a deal to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction for $28.50 per share, for a total value of $2.8 billion.
Why Cenovus Energy Stock is Likely to Outperform
In the energy industry, Cenovus Energy tells a more compelling story than many other operators, as it not only has high energy prices to aid it but it also plans on increasing its production levels and is highly profitable. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have performed extremely well so far...
Fiverr Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
Fiverr’s earnings for the quarter surpassed Street expectations but declined from the previous year. However, the rise in revenues from the year-ago quarter indicates strong prospects for the company. Online marketplace for freelance services provider Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) reported mixed results for the second quarter, which ended...
Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%
Robust advertising demand helped Yelp deliver record second-quarter revenue. Investors cheered the numbers in an after-market rally on Thursday. Yelp (YELP) shares gained 14.5% during the extended trading session yesterday after the company delivered robust second-quarter numbers. Impressively, our website traffic tool indicated this second quarter outperformance, with the total...
Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?
The Oracle of Omaha has made a huge bet on the tech giant.
Block: Website Traffic Indicates Solid Q2 Results
The TipRanks Website Traffic tool indicates strong results for Block in the second quarter. The rise in website traffic can be attributed to the company’s popular Cash App. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is slated to report its second-quarter results on August 4. The TipRanks website traffic tool indicates that the company will deliver upbeat second-quarter results.
How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?
MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
These Are the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in July 2022
July was a month driven by surprise investor optimism. A look at which stocks were bought and discarded the most during the month will tell us more about the behavior patterns of investors during unprecedented times. Despite the continued macroeconomic uncertainty and another 75 basis-point interest rate hike, July was...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
Sometimes, what goes down must come up. After more than 5 months of losses to start the year, we’ve just had some 6 weeks of gains, featuring a 13% rebound in the S&P 500 and a 19% jump in the NASDAQ. We still don’t know if this rally will...
After Gaining 9% on Wednesday, PayPal Stock Could Go Up Another 37%, Says Analyst
PayPal (PYPL) reported its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings on Tuesday evening — and on Wednesday, the crowd went wild. On a good day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq rising 2.6%, PayPal shares blew past the competition and closed the day up 9%. So what did investors like about PayPal’s Q2 report?
Vodafone: Are dividends enough to attract more investors?
British multinational telecom Vodafone has failed to impress its long-term investors. Will the shareholders get their long-overdue returns now?. The telecom industry has battled with slow growth over the last few years and telephone giant Vodafone (GB:VOD) is no exception – but there are good signs around the company.
