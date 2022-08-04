Hermosa Fire near Wimberley about 35% contained, some homes evacuated

Read on www.fox7austin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
fox7austin.com
How dangerous are the clouds produced from wildfires?
Last week showed us just how quickly wildfires can spread. The Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County even got big enough to produce clouds. Wildfires burn everything in their path. But sometimes the most dangerous part of the fire is what's up above, in the smoke plume. The extreme heat...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
Person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole in south Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics took a person to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and a pole in south Austin Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Bridge repair work to shut down part of North Lamar Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas - Union Pacific plans to begin repair work on the railroad bridge over North Lamar Boulevard in Austin. Work is being done to secure the underside of the bridge and stop debris from falling onto the road. Officials say the work is scheduled to start Tuesday, August 9,...
fox7austin.com
Low water levels close boat docks at Jones Brothers Park
JONESTOWN, Texas - As the drought continues, water levels at local lakes continue to drop. At Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown, all boat docks are closed because the shoreline isn't safe. Only Boat Ramp No. 3 is open. Not a lot of people were at the lake Sunday afternoon. "It’s...
fox7austin.com
Investigation continues into officer-involved shooting in East Austin
Austin police and the Travis County DA's Office are investigating after police shot a suspect after they say the suspect tried to carjack someone following a traffic stop. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak has details.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is drafting the city's budget for the next fiscal year. That could include action on the shortage of medics. Council members met Tuesday and will meet again on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS is understaffed by almost 25 percent while the starting pay is...
fox7austin.com
Body discovered at Mt. Bonnell over the weekend
A hiker was rescued and a body was discovered at Mt. Bonnell this past weekend. This comes as there have been more than 100 wilderness rescues this year.
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding a driver who hit and seriously injured two people in downtown Austin and drove off. On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
fox7austin.com
Rain possible in parts of Central Texas, temperatures remain hot and steamy
AUSTIN, Texas - More cooling showers are possible later today since the dome of high pressure is still anchored out west. If you missed the rain over the weekend you have another chance today. The prime locations for rain will be south and east of Austin after 4 p.m. Brief...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Rainey Street District sees explosive growth this year
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s Rainey Street District is seeing explosive growth this year, with about a dozen residential buildings now in the works. The new development is coming at the expense of some longtime bars and restaurants, as well as increasing demand on the city’s energy infrastructure, leading to the construction of a new substation.
fox7austin.com
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
fox7austin.com
Highs to be in 100s for 59th time this summer, isolated showers possible
AUSTIN, Texas - Afternoon showers are less likely today and the August feel rules. It'll be mostly sunny, hot, and humid today with highs heading for the 100s for the 59th time. The fifth most triple-digit days we have seen in a summer. An isolated shower or two can't be...
APD: Suspect trying to steal vehicle shot by law enforcement
The Austin Police Department said an APD officer and a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking on Cameron Road late Monday night, hitting the suspect.
Comments / 0