Read on www.thebedfordcitizen.org
Related
iheart.com
Gloucester Winning Coin Design For Purchase At Sidewalk Bazaar
GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Ever wanted to own a bit of treasure and history? Running from August 4 to 6, attendees at Gloucester's annual downtown Sidewalk Bazaar can purchase the city's winning coin from the 400th Anniversary medallion design competition. The coin, "Out at Sea," came from Boston-based...
Changes to Bedford Precincts & Early Voting Options for the September 6 Mass Primary
Based on the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature has updated voter precincts in the Commonwealth and Governor Baker has codified early voting procedures. Bedford has a new precinct—2A—that will be represented by the Fifth Congressional District, currently served by Katherine Clarke of Lexington. Approximately 500 Bedford registered voters reside in Precinct 2A.
Select Board and Town Manager to Set Priorities for the Coming Year at Monday Meeting
The Select Board and town manager are scheduled to convene Monday for their annual fiscal year goal-setting exercise. The meeting is posted for 4 p.m. in the library at Middlesex Community College, 591 Springs Road, as the practice for many years has been to change the usual environment and foster a retreat atmosphere.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks
Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
The Bedford Explained Podcast – Goes to the Dogs
It’s August, often referred to as the dog days of summer. So we thought it might be an appropriate time to do our Bedford Explained Podcast on dogs. There are currently 1549 licensed dogs in Bedford. Dogs have always been an important way to connect. I know our morning dog walking group was a huge source of comfort throughout the pandemic. It is still today a great source of camaraderie and friendship in the neighborhood. As Harry Truman said about Washington. “ If you want a friend – get a dog.” Although Truman was talking about the culture in DC as being unfriendly, his advice still rings true. There is no better bonding than to be out with your dog in the neighborhood.
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
Aspen Hill Buys North Avenue, Haverhill Nursing Home; Numbers of Beds to Remain the Same
Aspen Hill Operator has taken ownership of the former Wingate Nursing Home in Haverhill. The company purchased the 190 North Ave., Haverhill home, June 29 for $4.5 million. It sits on a little more than two acres of land, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds. The state Department...
Bristol Press
Massachusetts tops New Hampshire in pitcher's duel in New England Regional
BRISTOL – After 26 total strikeouts in the opening match of the New England Regional Tournament between Maine and Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire kept their foot on the gas into the afternoon slate of games. The game two starters combined for 22 strikeouts and five total hits in...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans
It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale
A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
Celebrating 2021-2022 ~ The Rotary Club of Bedford’s Successful Year
Now that the Rotary year 2021-2022 has ended, it is time to highlight some of the year’s accomplishments. Although the club hoped that the pandemic was finished the Delta variant and then Omicron forced us to pivot yet again. We are people of action though, and we found our way to keep going!
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Thank you to the BFD from the BFC!
Bedford Family Connection (BFC) would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the amazing crew at the Bedford Fire Department. It was a hot morning in the sun, but that didn’t stop our community from coming together around our incredible first responders. The Bedford Family Connection is a...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0