Seguin Parrot Head Club Phling set for Saturday
(Seguin) – Even the end of summer means a reason to party, just ask members of the Seguin Parrot Head Club. The non-profit organization is gearing up for its annual Phling. The Tropical Party of the Year is set for Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the McQueeney Lions Club.
Seguin stores prepare for Tax-Free weekend
(Seguin) – Local shops are gearing up for what they hope will be a busy tax-free weekend. Friday marks the start of the annual tax-free weekend. During the sales tax holiday, individuals can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (sold for less than $100) tax-free from a Texas store or from an online Texas seller. The tax holiday begins today and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7.
Seguin Football 2022 Preview
(Seguin) — The high school football season starts in exactly three weeks and the Seguin Matadors are looking to build off a successful first season for head coach Craig Dailey. Seguin finished 3rd last year in the old District 12-5A and this year’s new district has some familiar foes...
Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser raises money for local kids
(Seguin) — A night of fun, food and music is being offered this weekend, and it’s all in an effort to raise money to support local children. The annual Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser will be held on Saturday at the Columbus Club Hall of Seguin. The event is...
Here’s a List of Who’s Participating in Tonight’s Inaugural Seguin High School Alumni Volleyball Game
(Seguin) — The inaugural Seguin High School alumni volleyball game is tonight at Goldie Harris Gym. First serve is at 5:30. The game is open to the public and free of charge. The game will feature alumni in graduation classes going all the way back to 1992 and going all the way up to this past Spring. Below is a list of all the participants in tonight’s game:
