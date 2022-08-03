ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors add Stanford's Harrison Ingram in Rookie Wire's early 2023 NBA mock draft

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKM0F_0h4hiKcy00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Although the 2022-23 NBA campaign has yet to kick off, mock draft season is already rolling. Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire released an early look at the 2023 draft class with his first mock draft since the 2022 NBA draft in June.

While it would be a surprise if the Golden State Warriors had a chance at selecting the 2023 class’s headliners like France Victor Wembayana or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, Rookie Wire’s latest mock gives a good look at the type of player the Warriors could add to their already impressive stable of young prospects.

With the No. 29 overall pick in the first round, the Warriors landed reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Harrison Ingram out of Stanford in Rookie Wire’s new mock.

Via Rookie Wire:

Ingram, who was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season, averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and three assists in 32 games. He was one of two true freshmen in the country (Paolo Banchero, Duke) to average at least 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ingram is an intriguing prospect given his size and court vision. He has been projected as a player that could handle the ball some at the next level and will look to take the next step as a sophomore.

During his first season with the Cardinal, Ingram averaged 10.5 points on 38.8% shooting from the floor with 6.7 boards and 3.0 assists in 31.1 minutes per contest. In Jan. against USC, Ingram notched a season-high 21 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor with five boards in an upset victory over the Trojans.

The 6-foot-8 forward tallied 15 or more points in 10 different games for Stanford as a freshman. Ingram also recorded six double-doubles during his first season on the farm.

Ingram is set to lead the Cardinal in the Pac-12 as a sophomore in 2022-23.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?

In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Banchero
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Warriors#Rookie Wire#G League#Pac 12 Freshman Of The#Usc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Listed as Finalist For Top In-State Prospect

On August 6, 2023 wide receiver prospect Malachi Coleman announced his top seven schools on Twitter. His finalists are the following: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia, and USC. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the number one prospect in the state of Nebraska. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, NE. The Cornhuskers are largely considered to be the favorites to land Coleman. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Cornhuskers a 97.2 percent chance to land him. They also gave every other school listed a less than one percent chance. Coleman is expected to announce his decision on October 15 per On3’s Chad Simmons. Where is home?? #AGTG @OU_Football @UMichFootball @OleMissFB @oregonfootball @HuskerFBNation @GeorgiaFootball @USC_FB @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @rjgmadeit pic.twitter.com/iRWec8kJ66 — Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) August 6, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy