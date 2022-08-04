Breaking down the Thunder’s roster heading into the 2023 Season

The Lakers’ offseason has been filled with rumors and speculation. At the top of the list has been the future of Russell Westbrook who clearly has not flourished in his role with the team. The former MVP recently moved on from his agent and seems to desire out of Los Angeles. the Lakers would certainly welcome this kind of change although the price to move him may prove to be too large. Attaching draft picks and other assets for the sake of getting rid of a player is a dangerous game for NBA GMs.

