Breaking down the Thunder’s roster heading into the 2023 Season

Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
As the Lakers growing increasingly wary of Russell Westbrook's contract, the Knicks might be able to help.
Lakers-Knicks-Jazz recently engaged in 3-way trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell
According to league insiders, the Lakers have engaged with the Jazz and Knicks over a potential three-team deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and send Donovan Mitchell to New York. In order to manage salary issues, the Knicks would have to send players (maybe Derrick Rose and Obi Toppin) to both clubs while […] The post Lakers-Knicks-Jazz recently engaged in 3-way trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 players Lakers must get in 3-way Russell Westbrook trade with Jazz and Knicks
The Lakers’ offseason has been filled with rumors and speculation. At the top of the list has been the future of Russell Westbrook who clearly has not flourished in his role with the team. The former MVP recently moved on from his agent and seems to desire out of Los Angeles. the Lakers would certainly welcome this kind of change although the price to move him may prove to be too large. Attaching draft picks and other assets for the sake of getting rid of a player is a dangerous game for NBA GMs.
OKC Thunder Officially Re-Sign Veteran Mike Muscala
The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially signed nine-year NBA veteran Mike Muscala to a new one-year contract.
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Klutch Move: Lakers Interested in Knicks' Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has drawn the attention of the purple and yellow. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to add the 2019 lottery pick that joined the Knicks for 15 games last season. Formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish (along with Solomon Hill, who was waived shortly after) was acquired in a January trade that sent Kevin Knox down south.
2022 NBA offseason grades: Thunder praised for moves
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a relatively normal offseason for a rebuilding team. The only outside additions to the roster are the four rookies from the 2022 NBA draft including the No. 2 pick in Chet Holmgren. The other three draft picks were Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams.
Jazz Rumored to Be Considering 3-Way Trade Proposal for Russell Westbrook
The Jazz are inching closer to tank mode if these rumors are true.
Sixers announce full 4-game preseason schedule for 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 season is still roughly two months away and the full 82-game schedule has yet to be released, but the Philadelphia 76ers have officially announced their full 4-game preseason schedule as they get set to embark on another title run. The Sixers have made some really good moves in...
ESPN gives Sixers an 'A' grade for their 2022 offseason additions
The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a busy offseason when they brought in De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. in order to improve their depth and the supporting cast around stars Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Sixers needed more toughness as well as players who can produce...
