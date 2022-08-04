Read on www.harpersbazaar.com
Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer
For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
The 10 best padded sandals of the season
We first met to the puffy, padded sandals after a year of exclusively rotating between our slippers and our socks. This year, designers turned it up a notch and went bigger (and better, if you ask us). Brands like Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen who have introduced us to the...
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
The Secrets Behind Keke Palmer’s No-Makeup Makeup in Nope
Typically, sci-fi movies with aliens and UFOs conjure images of green face makeup and obscure special effects. But Jordan Peele’s new release, Nope, a follow-up to his award-winning films Get Out and Us, is anything but your average alien film. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, the film follows...
How To Channel and Wear New Gen Style Trends Courtesy of ROMWE
In a time where trendy aesthetics are born and bred on TikTok every other day, ROMWE has made the process of finding your next source of fashion inspiration easier. Enlisting Xowie Jones, ROMWE tapped the reigning TikTok star to stylize and creatively interpret a new generation of fashion trends. Incorporating a mix of romanticized lace, touches of plaid, and grunge-inspired knits, she expressed her identity effortlessly.
How To Pull Off A Maxi Dress Like Jennifer Lopez
The latest style bulletin from Jennifer Lopez’s European honeymoon bears fruit, but first you’ll need to cast aside any assumptions that mere mortals can’t take fashion lessons from Hollywood’s most famous. Because, dear reader, you can! While we’re not about to turn into a L’Oreal ad and tell you you’re worth it, we are here to extol the innate glamour of J Lo’s maxi dresses.
Dua Lipa Went Monochrome in 2 Dramatically Different Ways Within the Same Day
Dua Lipa has outdone herself with her latest looks, yet again. The singer, currently on her Future Nostalgia Tour, made her way back to Europe for her set at the Sunny Hill Festival last night. Before her performance, Lipa took to the streets of Kosovo in an elevated monochrome ensemble....
Tory Burch's New Fragrance Collection Taps Into Our Layered Emotions
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
Balenciaga introduces a nearly $1,800 trash bag
Balenciaga is creating quite the buzz on social media for reportedly selling the world's most expensive trash bag. It's called the Trash Pouch, and its price tag is nearly $1,800. According to the luxury fashion brand's website, the bag was part of the designer's Winter 2022 360° Show, which included...
Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West's Yeezy Designs
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may no longer be a couple, but that doesn't mean they can't still be fans of each other. Last night, the SKIMS mogul shared a post on Instagram that subtly supported her ex's fashion brand, Yeezy. In a series of photos, Kardashian modeled a pair of silver reflective shield sunglasses from the brand while wearing a clingy black leather ensemble.
J Lo Styles a Floral Minidress With Sky-High Wedges For Lunch in Italy
Jennifer Lopez, who had been adventuring in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck, is now turning heads in Italy thanks to her signature boho-chic style. Most recently, she stepped out in yet another enviable dress while exploring Capri. Looking effortlessly stylish, Lopez sported a light-blue poplin minidress that boasted...
KidSuper's 3D-printed shoes make a case for futuristic heels
KidSuper wants to put men back on top. And by that, we mean back in heels. Alongside Zellerfeld, a 3D-printed footwear manufacturer, the brand has created “Heal Your Sole, Heel Your Sole,” a shoe that gives its wearer a boost, literally. Sky’s the limit — Even though their...
Saks Off 5th to Sell Preowned Items From Rent the Runway
Saks Off 5th will offload preowned premium and designer fashion from Rent the Runway for as much as 85% off, in a new deal that aims to attract younger “trend devotees” to the discount retailer. More than 60 brands, including Gen Z favorites Ganni and Equipment, will be...
Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots
Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
The Rise of the Ironic Boat and Tote
When you see one of L.L.Bean's Boat and Tote bags in the wild—carried in line at the grocery store, perched on a beach towel—there's a certain expectation for what's embroidered on the side. Unhinged in Baroque script or full of it in screaming capital letters is not it. For just shy of 80 years, L.L.Bean's canvas bags were mostly customized with preppy monograms and vanilla phrases, but a growing social media movement is taking the classic embroidery in a funnier direction.
Sneaker Releases: Salvatore Ferragamo Launches the Iggy Cross Gender Running Shoe Collection + More
Click here to read the full article. Aug. 5, 2022: Salvatore Ferragamo has released its latest sneaker style. Called the Iggy sneaker, the silhouette reinterprets the classic running shoe in a “cross gender and contemporary way,” the Italian luxury brand said in a statement. The upper is made of Econyl, a fiber 100% regenerated from fishing nets and other nylon waste, and details are in leather made giving a second life to manufacturing scraps resulting from a production process with reduced carbon emissions. Available in a variation of leathers, colors, straps and monogramming, the vintage style and bright color combinations...
Kendall Jenner Launches New Rose Mint Collection with MOON to Upgrade Your Dental Routine
In addition to supermodel, reality television star, and all-around It girl, Kendall Jenner is adding another title to her list: dental influencer. The star has created her own twist to MOON's core teeth-whitening products with the launch of a new Rose Mint Collection, featuring the Rose Mint Teeth Whitening Pen and Whitening Toothpaste.
