Guest Commentary: Ohio AG Dave Yost's Claims About Being Tough on Rapists Don't Line Up With His Actions

Kathy Martin
2d ago
well he is a republican,? do you expect him to tell the truth?????
7
Republicans are shocked a 10-year-old can get pregnant after the Ohio rape victim abortion story proves true
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans who oppose abortion rights are struggling to talk about the horrific case of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion because of strict laws in her home state, Ohio. The case made international headlines after...
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the...
Man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for an abortion pleads not guilty
A man charged with raping a 10-year-old Ohio girl who later traveled to Indiana seeking an abortion pleaded not guilty Monday to felony rape charges.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her
The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
State prison warden banned braids, cornrows and dreadlocks. A Black inmate is now suing.
A state prison warden issued a memo banning braids, cornrows or dreadlocks for inmates being moved in or out of a facility or in solitary confinement.
A Judge Pulled a Gun in the Courtroom—and Then It Got Weird
During a trial in West Virginia earlier this year, witnesses tell The Daily Beast, a state court judge whipped out his handgun, waved it in the air, and left it on the bench with the barrel pointing directly at the corporate lawyers who had irritated him. Circuit Judge David W....
CNBC
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis disqualified from investigating Trump 'fake elector' in criminal probe
A judge effectively barred a Georgia prosecutor from investigating one of 16 Republican "fake electors" for former President Donald Trump. The judge ruled that a recent campaign fundraiser Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hosted for the Democratic political opponent of Republican state Sen. Burt Jones disqualified her. Fulton County...
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'
All 25 Ohio Republican senators were shipped envelopes of feces, discovered Thursday morning. The packages, which were mailed almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio Senate spokesman John Fortney, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The return addresses on the envelopes were fake, Fortney added.
Indiana AG's Probe Of Doctor Who Gave 10-Year-Old Abortion 'Riddled With Inaccuracies'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer said Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation relied on consumer complaints from people with "no first-hand knowledge."
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Pennsylvania town ‘broke the law’ by hiring police officer who killed Tamir Rice
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro said last week that the small Pennsylvania town that hired the former police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland eight years ago did not perform a legally required background check before extending its offer. The Washington Post reported that Mr Shapiro...
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
States Where the Most Prisoners Die
In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
Indiana GOP Rep. Walorski, 3 others die in auto accident
The fatal Wednesday crash also killed the congresswoman's aide Emma Thomson and two others, according to the sheriff's office in Elkhart County, Ind.
Kentucky mom believes she was poisoned by fentanyl from picking up dollar bill: 'It was taking over my body'
A Kentucky mother who was hospitalized after picking up a dollar spoke out Thursday as officials warn against the dangers of fentanyl-laced bills amid a surge of overdose deaths. Renee Parsons and her husband Justin joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led up to the incident and why...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
