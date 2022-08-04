Horsegirl Finds Unique Voice Through 90s Influences At Grog Shop

Read on www.clevescene.com
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
EW.com
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
NPR
Exploring the 'Madchester' music scene of the '80s and '90s
From the late 1980s through the early '90s, the "Madchester" music scene was born out of rave club culture in Manchester, England. Combining rock, house, dance, electronic and psychedelic music, bands like Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, New Order, 808 State and others garnered global music and pop cultural significance. The scene spawned The Hacienda, a nightclub that was the focus of the music scene, and Factory Records, an independent record label owned by Tony Wilson that signed many bands, including Happy Mondays and James. While many of the Madchester bands were from Manchester, not all the bands associated with the music of the scene were (Blur, Primal Scream and The Soup Dragons), and before and after the booming years of the dance music influenced bands, indie and punk bands from Manchester had an equally important influence on music both in the UK and globally — bands like The Fall, The Buzzcocks and The Smiths, to name a few.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 5
Doechii's latest release, she / her / black bitch is both provocative and alluring, with explicit take-downs, fearless swagger and, by the end of the record, a feel-good chillout at the club. We give it a spin to open this week's show before diving into the surprising hyper pop of Pussy Riot, Seattle rapper AJ Suede's Oil On Canvas, the roots salsa of Colombia's Meridian Brothers and more.
Writer’s Block: Indigo Girls on Their Evolution of Songwriting
First meeting in elementary school, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers began performing by the time they were in high school in Decatur, Georgia, calling themselves a number of different names before landing on Indigo Girls in 1985. The folk duo released their debut Strange Fire in 1987 and a self-titled follow-up by 1989, which earned them a Grammy Award in 1990 for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon, dies at 79
Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79.Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement on Saturday. She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the U.K. and the United States, eventually selling 50 million records. International hits included “The...
Charli XCX Shares New Song “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)”: Listen
Charli XCX has released the new song “Hot Girl.” She made the song with the 1975’s George Daniel for A24’s upcoming murder mystery film Bodies Bodies Bodies. Listen to the track below. “Hot Girl” is the result of the Bodies Bodies Bodies team inviting Charli XCX...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
‘He Treads Kind of Softly’: Musicians Remember Working With Lou Reed
The leather jacket and moody persona were only a part of the puzzle that was Lou Reed. Steve Katz of Blood, Sweat & Tears and Genya Ravan of Ten Wheel Drive remember Reed as a friend with a wicked sense of humor and a gracious heart.
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
New record label raises profile of forgotten female composers
Liza Lehmann, Alice Mary Smith and Adela Maddison were British composers of the 19th and early 20th centuries, but few today will know their names, let alone their music. Now they have been singled out by a new classical record label dedicated to raising the profile of female composers, many of whom have never been recorded and whose works have been “lost over time”.
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
NME
Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds
Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal
The limited edition collaboration swaps out the black-and-white colorway for some psychedelic aesthetic intrigue. EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited edition, new-look version of its Ghost Echo Vintage Voiced reverb pedal, which has been created in collaboration with LA-based creative collective, Brain Dead. As per its website, Brain Dead is...
Young Jesus Announce New Album, Share Song Featuring Tomberlin: Listen
Los Angeles–based group Young Jesus have announced a new album. It’s called Shepherd Head and it arrives September 16 via Saddle Creek. Today, the band has shared lead single “Oceans,” along with a music video directed by Stuart McClave and shot by Kadri Koop in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The new song features additional vocals from Young Jesus’ labelmate Tomberlin. Check out the visual below.
The Mars Volta announce first album in a decade
A self-titled Mars Volta album will be released in September - watch the video for uplifting new single Vigil now
