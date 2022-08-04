Read on www.thescore.com
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
Bills Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Defensive Star
Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer left practice with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, it's not as serious as previously believed. The Bills announced this Thursday morning that Poyer has suffered a hyperextended elbow injury. The bad news is that he's going to miss a couple of weeks. The good news is Poyer should be good to go by Week 1.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
Top 5 bust candidates for fantasy football 2022
As fantasy football drafts approach, there are always players who perform well below their draft position. Avoid reaching for these five guys in drafts. For many, fantasy football is just as exciting as the real life sport being played. It’s a weekly grind that takes a combination of skill and luck. You can set yourself up for as much success as you can, but it takes a lot of luck to take you over the top.
fantasypros.com
Chris Godwin (ACL) returns to practice
According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has returned to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) This marks Chris Godwin's first practice with the team since tearing his ACL in last season's Week 15 loss to the Saints. Godwin returning this early is a great sign for his fantasy value, as it likely means he could be ready to go when Week 1 comes around. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was WR6 in full-PPR leagues before his 2021 season was cut short, so he'll look to pickup right where he left off. Godwin saw 9.1 targets per game, which was good enough for the 10th most in the NFL. The additions of Julio Jones and Russell Gage will be offset by the losses of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, so target share should not decrease for the sixth-year pro. Godwin is currently being drafted as WR21, but his ADP will skyrocket if the team confirms he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Rashaad Penny’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks are going to look much different on offense heading into the 2022 season, thanks in large part to Russell Wilson getting traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. But many of the playmakers from last season are still on board, and among them is running back Rashaad Penny, who figures to takeover Seattle’s lead running back role in 2022.
Ravens Defensive Veteran Out For Season Following Training Camp Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are going to have to find some more linebacker depth following Thursday's development. Veteran linebacker Vince Biegel has suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced just moments ago that Biegel, 29, will miss the entire 2022 season. He tore his Achilles...
Bill Belichick Has Blunt Message About Fantasy Football
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a pretty fun guy. He rarely smiles, doesn't tell the media anything and apparently hates fantasy football. This Thursday morning, Belichick sent a blunt message concerning his feelings on fantasy football. In short, he hates it. “Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me," he...
Popculture
Prime Video Adds Top Journalist to Be 'Thursday Night Football' Feature Reporter
Prime Video continues to add talented journalists to its roster for Thursday Night Football. The streaming service recently announced that Taylor Rooks will join the wraparound coverage for Thursday Night Football as a feature reporter. Rooks will conduct sit-down interviews with players and coaches, host feature pieces and provide additional content throughout the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.
Bills Mafia Is Sending Toilet Paper in Bulk to Von Miller
The veteran pass rusher is getting acclimated to spending training camp in a dorm room.
49ers Tight End Out For Season With Torn ACL
The San Francisco 49ers may have to find some more depth at the tight end position. The veteran Jordan Matthews is going to miss the entire 2022 season. Matthews was seen limping off the practice field after running a route during warmups. He was later sporting crutches, indicating he may have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately that's been confirmed.
Sanders Making Strong Case for Roster Spot
Undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders has been among the standouts over the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp
theScore
New arm slot, new magic: On Logan Webb's reinvention
Shortly after Christmas in 2019, Logan Webb got a call from Brian Bannister, the former major-league pitcher, who the San Francisco Giants had just hired to fill a new-age role titled "vice president of pitching development." Bannister was tasked with working with Giants pitchers and coaches to build the best possible deliveries and pitches for all the arms in the system.
MLB・
Longtime ESPN analyst lands job with new network
The Michael Jordan of fantasy football officially has a new home. NBC Sports revealed Thursday that they have hired former ESPN mainstay Matthew Berry, who will be hosting multiple fantasy-focused shows on several different NBCUniversal platforms. He will also appear on the Sunday Night Football pregame show “Football Night in America.”
