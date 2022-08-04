ABOUT TOWN slide show: An American Ninja, the first day of football

Read on rrobserver.com
A Funeral Was Held for Two Muslim Men Whose Killings Police Believe May Be ConnectedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Investigators Say that the Shootings of Three Muslim Men in Albuquerque, New Mexico May Be ConnectedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
A Fourth Muslim Man Has Been Shot and KilledDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Righting the wrongs through writing
ALBUQUERQUE – If you ever bump into Ray John de Aragon, don’t listen to anything he says about living in a house. What he and his wife, Rosa Maria Calles, reside in in Northwest Albuquerque is more of a combination art gallery-museum, a gorgeous home with a an adobe wall on one side of the great room, which has large vigas supporting the ceiling – but the real beauty is in all the artwork throughout.
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
Willie Owens added to NMHSCA Hall of Fame
Willie Owens of Rio Rancho is the ultimate professional, according to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. Now, that ultimate professional is a member of the NMHSCA’s Hall of Fame, joining in a ceremony on July 25 former Lovington High football coach Speedy Faith – who not only coached former Cleveland High head football coach Heath Ridenour, but also is a former Lobo – Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher; and longtime Clayton High girls basketball coach Myles Watters.
KRQE News 13
Visit ABQ shares upcoming end-of-summer events for August
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although summer is ending, the fun activities around town don’t have to. Visit Albuquerque is sharing information about all the events happening in the month of August. Dates: August 7. Time: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. It is free to the public and...
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
Albuquerque cocktail bar named best new cocktail bar in the United States
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happy Accidents, a bar in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, is now the best new cocktail bar in the United States. “New Mexico has never got a nomination, let alone an award, and we were definitely the underdogs going into this ceremony and I can admit I didn’t think it was happening,” said […]
Summer sizzles with setting and spiking
Flanked by longtime Rams assistant coach Ken Carpenter, far left, and head coach Toby Manzanares are “Zoo Day” participants Ashlyn Ellwood, Cici Vance, Ella Lopez, Victoria Echerivel, Ashleigh Meyer, Alyssa Dominguez, Janelle Baca, Jenny Baker, Cecelia Gomez and Kiya Wilson. Vance was a first-team All-State player last season, when Meyer was named to the second team. (Courtesy photo)
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Santa Fe student receives national recognition for their poetry
NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Sante Fe, New Mexico have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National […]
New Mexico to consider selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – National cemeteries in New Mexico are running out of space. Now the state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho. New Mexico has two national veterans cemeteries, one in Santa Fe and one in Fort Bayard. The one in Santa Fe is expected to be full by […]
SAT: Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months, New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, + More
Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months – Associated Press. Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student Leader
Muhammad Afzaal Husaain was shot and killed on Monday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m. The community has lost a beautiful soul who had already done a lot of good and planned to contribute even more.
Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'
Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
New Mexico Back to School Guide: What you need to know as students return to class
The start of school is fast approaching for many students in New Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know as students return to class. Related video above: Security on the increase at APS. First Day of School. Each school district in New Mexico has different start dates for school....
10 Inviting Santa Fe Vacation Rentals To Explore “The City Different”
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If places are said to have “local flavor” then Santa Fe’s is a potent mix of rich spices prepared with boldness and virtuosity. It is a city of artists, as can be seen everywhere — not only in the magnificent museums but also in the galleries and homes which populate this list. An oasis of creativity amidst the mountains and southwestern desert, Santa Fe is a place worth coming to no matter how far your journey might be.
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
Liberty Tax Service sues Better Call Saul creators
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic scene in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has well-known tax prep company Liberty Tax Service suing the makers of the show, saying they ripped off their name and mascot. Immediately after the two-part season premiere aired in April, Liberty Tax Service thought it had a case. […]
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
