ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

ABOUT TOWN slide show: An American Ninja, the first day of football

rrobserver.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rrobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Righting the wrongs through writing

ALBUQUERQUE – If you ever bump into Ray John de Aragon, don’t listen to anything he says about living in a house. What he and his wife, Rosa Maria Calles, reside in in Northwest Albuquerque is more of a combination art gallery-museum, a gorgeous home with a an adobe wall on one side of the great room, which has large vigas supporting the ceiling – but the real beauty is in all the artwork throughout.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Willie Owens added to NMHSCA Hall of Fame

Willie Owens of Rio Rancho is the ultimate professional, according to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. Now, that ultimate professional is a member of the NMHSCA’s Hall of Fame, joining in a ceremony on July 25 former Lovington High football coach Speedy Faith – who not only coached former Cleveland High head football coach Heath Ridenour, but also is a former Lobo – Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher; and longtime Clayton High girls basketball coach Myles Watters.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Visit ABQ shares upcoming end-of-summer events for August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although summer is ending, the fun activities around town don’t have to. Visit Albuquerque is sharing information about all the events happening in the month of August. Dates: August 7. Time: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. It is free to the public and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Football
Rio Rancho, NM
Sports
rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slide Show#American Football
rrobserver.com

Summer sizzles with setting and spiking

Flanked by longtime Rams assistant coach Ken Carpenter, far left, and head coach Toby Manzanares are “Zoo Day” participants Ashlyn Ellwood, Cici Vance, Ella Lopez, Victoria Echerivel, Ashleigh Meyer, Alyssa Dominguez, Janelle Baca, Jenny Baker, Cecelia Gomez and Kiya Wilson. Vance was a first-team All-State player last season, when Meyer was named to the second team. (Courtesy photo)
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe student receives national recognition for their poetry

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students have received a prize that will enable them to share their passion for poetry in their communities and beyond while receiving a $5,000 cash award. Students from New York City to Sante Fe, New Mexico have been named National Student Poets, an honor presented by the National […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'

Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

10 Inviting Santa Fe Vacation Rentals To Explore “The City Different”

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If places are said to have “local flavor” then Santa Fe’s is a potent mix of rich spices prepared with boldness and virtuosity. It is a city of artists, as can be seen everywhere — not only in the magnificent museums but also in the galleries and homes which populate this list. An oasis of creativity amidst the mountains and southwestern desert, Santa Fe is a place worth coming to no matter how far your journey might be.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Liberty Tax Service sues Better Call Saul creators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic scene in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has well-known tax prep company Liberty Tax Service suing the makers of the show, saying they ripped off their name and mascot. Immediately after the two-part season premiere aired in April, Liberty Tax Service thought it had a case. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy