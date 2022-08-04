Open houses ongoing for Carrefour Crisis Center; public event is Friday

Read on hutchpost.com
Related
Hutchinson blood drive still filling appointments for next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tiffany Davison with the American Red Cross told Hutch Post Friday that they are still looking to fill appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for the blood drive at the First Presbyterian Church at 201 East Sherman. The drive's Monday hours are from noon...
New substance abuse portal available in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno Recovery Collaborative (RRC) unveiled a new online portal this week that includes resources and information for friends, family, and individuals affected by substance use. The Reno Recovery Portal, www.renorecoveryks.com, is a centralized location that bridges the gap between community organizations, treatment providers, and citizens....
Reno Co. Commission to discuss fire mitigation grant
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will look over a grant proposal they hope can be used in wildfire mitigation during Tuesday’s regular meeting. In May, commissioners approved Reno County Emergency Management to submit a letter of intent to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) for wildfire mitigation funding. The letter of intent was required before the total funding amount was known or the application period was open. The county now has an opportunity to receive more than $1.3 million worth of grant funding with the county’s share adding another $323,000 for a total of over $1.6 million.
Algae infestation lessens at Marion
MARION, Kan. — Conditions have improved at Marion Reservoir to allow the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to lower the algae alert to “watch” status. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed down. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing and contact with the lake is discouraged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
Couchman: Enough teachers for now, classified staff needed
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though there is a statewide teacher shortage, Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman says that's not true in her district right now. "We are very blessed," Couchman said. "If you've been watching the news at all, you know there is a staffing shortage in our buildings across the state of Kansas. It's across the United States. Teachers, we just can't find them right now. Buhler, right now, we are fully staffed."
Anonymous donor will pay for new city pool in Pratt
PRATT — An anonymous donor has made a commitment to pay for a new city pool in Pratt just hours after voters approved a sales tax to fund a new pool. The project began back in 2007 and a pool committee was appointed in 2019. The donor will pay for the pool over four years. The estimated cost of the project is $6 million.
Firefighters contract approved Tuesday by Hutch City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new 2023 contract agreement with the local union representing its firefighters during Tuesday’s agenda session. "We had one formal meeting with them on July 1st and were able to come to a tentative agreement right away," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "The local membership voted on the contract on the 14th, which passed."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stakeholders would like to see new City Manager have ongoing training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is getting ready to work in earnest on the permanent City Manager search. Consultant Art Davis with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP met with several stakeholder groups and with the council on Monday and the groups want to see some ongoing training.
Parks increases lead in Reno County Dist. 1 race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of the opening of mail ballots on Wednesday, Randy Parks gained two votes in the Republican primary for Reno County Commission District One. Cris Corey did not gain any votes, so the lead for Parks is now eight votes, with mail in ballots still eligible to come in until Friday and 50 provisional ballots outstanding. The canvass where provisional ballots will be decided upon is August 11 at 9 a.m.
UPDATED: Receiving of mailed in ballots continues, provisionals will be part of Aug. 11 canvass
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager told Hutch Post there are still quite a few ballots outstanding from Tuesday's primary election, certainly enough to make the Republican District 1 County Commission primary too close to call. The county can still accept mailed ballots through Friday and they will be working on that.
Tractor pull Saturday in Nickerson to benefit the Jones family
NICKERSON, Kan. — An antique tractor pull and raffle will be held Saturday to help raise funds for the family of Trey Jones. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. with registration. The pull begins at 2 p.m. east of the water tower on Nickerson Street. There will also be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Police: Mortar shell started grass fire at Kansas park
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Authorities are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland N, in Wichita. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, a black car drove through the park and a passenger in the vehicle threw a mortar shell out the window starting a grass fire on the west side of the park, according to a social media report Wichita Parks and Recreation.
New lion exhibit opens Friday at Kansas zoo
SALINE COUNTY —Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday, according to a media release from the park. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas...
Bicyclist killed in traffic accident Thursday night in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 46-year-old Hutchinson man riding a bicycle was killed when he hit an SUV at 10th and Severance in Hutchinson Thursday night. According to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins, the accident happened just before 8:15 p.m. when the SUV, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter, was southbound on Severance and collided with Heath Volkman on his bicycle in the 10th and Severance intersection.
Kansas man killed pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA—A Kansas man died in a pedestrian accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Wichita. An SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman was northbound in the 5800 Block of South Broadway and struck 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita who was pushing a lawn mower, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Investigators...
Plea entered in McPherson murder case
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman has entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Thirty-five-year-old Tina Nicole Brown, entered the plea Wednesday in McPherson County District Court before...
Court case involving Michael Hurley offers few details about grand jury hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As reported earlier, the man involved in a car-pedestrian accident that killed Nickerson school teacher Trey Jones and critically injured two other family members will have his case go before a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky. However, specifics on the case of Michael Hurley are being...
Sheriff IDs Kansas teen who died after vehicle lands in creek
BUTLER COUNTY —A Kansas teen died in an accident just after midnight Friday morning in Butler County. Emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th south and east of Augusta, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff. The vehicle left the roadway...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0