Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer: Pair of Yankees among targets for an offensive boost

By Fred Zinkie
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: DJ LeMahieu #26 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates scoring the game-winning run with teammate Giancarlo Stanton #27 on a wild pitch in the 10th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

With roughly a week remaining until the standard Yahoo Fantasy Baseball trade deadline (August 11), managers have no time to waste in reshaping their roster with smart swaps. And this is the time of year where managers need to be focused on attacking specific categories or positional weaknesses on their club. With that in mind, here are some hitters who can help your areas of need. For those who are having trouble formulating an offer, the Yahoo Trade Market page can give you some direction on how much a player has been valued in other leagues in recent days.

Home Runs and RBIs

Kyle Schwarber (OF, Philadelphia Phillies)

I have recommended Schwarber as a trade target multiple times this year, as his high power totals and low batting average make him a perfect fit for some fantasy rosters. The slugger sits second in baseball with 33 homers and has done his best work of late, having ripped 22 round-trippers since June 1. Despite his power exploits, Schwarber’s .202 average means that some teams will be fine with parting ways with him.

Christian Walker (1B, Arizona Diamondbacks)

A surprising name in this category, Walker bounced back from a disappointing 2021 season to have his most powerful campaign (25 HR in 102 games) this year. And like Schwarber, Walker has been a detriment in the batting average category (.201), which should lower his trade value. Of everyone in this article, the 31-year-old should be the easiest to acquire.

Giancarlo Stanton (OF, New York Yankees)

Stanton is on the IL at the moment, which should lower his trade value. But the slugger is expected to return by the middle of August, at which time he will continue to build on a home run total (24) that ranks 10th in baseball. Stanton is the third member of this section who has a low batting average (.228) but managers who acquire him can dream on him pushing his actual mark closer to his .258 xBA.

Stolen Bases and Runs Scored

Michael Harris II (OF, Atlanta Braves)

Harris is having a dynamite rookie season, hitting .280 with nine homers and 11 steals across 58 games. In fact, if we extrapolate Harris’ current pace over 162 games, it comes out to 25 homers, 98 runs, 84 RBIs and 31 steals, which looks like the stat line of an early round star. There is risk associated with Harris, as he could hit the wall at some point in his debut season, but he has upside that outpaces his acquisition cost in many leagues.

Cedric Mullins (OF, Baltimore Orioles)

With a .260 average and nine home runs, Mullins has been a disappointing early round pick. But the steals category is the one area where the leadoff man has met expectations, having compiled 23 swipes across 103 games. Managers who need steals can add Mullins at a discount and hope that he does better in the other categories down the stretch.

J.T. Realmuto (C, Philadelphia Phillies)

With 13 swipes, Realmuto has nearly double the steals total of any other catcher. In fact, just two other backstops (Daulton Varsho, Keibert Ruiz) have stolen at least five stolen bases this year. Realmuto will require a significant return on the trade market, but he could be the best way to move up in the steals category for the many managers who are currently getting zero swipes from their catcher.

Batting Average

Luis Arraez (1B/2B/3B/OF, Minnesota Twins)

Arraez is the most obvious trade target for those who need batting average help. He sits second the Majors in that category (.329) and hit over .300 in all four completed months this season. And having produced just six homers and two steals, he shouldn’t have an exorbitant cost on the trade market.

Freddie Freeman (1B, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Freeman will be highly valued on the trade market but may be worth the large return for those who need batting average help. After all, players who amass many at-bats have a larger impact on a fantasy squad’s overall batting mark, and Freeman sits among the top-5 in both batting average and at-bats. He also ranks among the RBI leaders, has compiled nine steals and could go on a homer binge at any moment, which makes the veteran a top-10 asset among position players.

DJ LeMahieu (1B/2B/3B, New York Yankees)

A former batting champ, LeMahieu is up to his old tricks of late, having hit .344 in July. And he is scoring runs in bunches, ranking second in the Majors in that category since June 1. LeMahieu got off to a nondescript start this season, which has held his overall numbers in check and could allow him to be acquired for a reasonable return.

NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
