ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Weight lifting named as best exercise for vegans

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3258_0h4haaqA00

Lifting weights is the best form of exercise for people on a plant-based diet wanting to strengthen their bones, new research has found.

Veganism can be associated with lower bone density and increased risk of fractures, the researchers said, though little research has been done to establish forms of exercise which will best combat the issue.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism on 4 August found that vegans who do resistance training once a week have better bone health than those who cycle, swim or do other forms of exercise.

The most beneficial forms of exercise include machine-work, lifiting free weights, or bodyweight resistance training.

For at least five years, the researchers studied data from 43 men and women on a plant-based diet and 45 men and women on omnivore diets.

The findings from the small-scale study reavealed that vegans who did resistance training had similar bone structure to omnivores.

Dr Christian Muschitz, of St. Vincent Hospital Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna in Austria, said: “People who adhere to a vegan lifestyle should perform resistance training on a regular basis to preserve bone strength.

“Veganism is a global trend with strongly increasing numbers of people worldwide adhering to a purely plant-based diet.

“Our study showed resistance training offsets diminished bone structure in vegan people when compared to omnivores.”

A separate study from the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) published in March 2021 also found that, on average, people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values compared to the other group, which indicates poorer bone health.

The Vegan Society estimated 600,000 people in the UK adhered to the diet in 2019, around 1.21 per cent of the population.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Surgeon weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s body composition scan: ‘She has every resource available’

A weight loss surgeon has given his thoughts on the body composition scan Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram on Thursday (4 August).The reality TV star shared the scan that records bone health and body fat percentage to her Instagram Stories, where she told her followers that her bones were “stronger than 93 to 97 per cent of people”.The post sparked a backlash from her followers and has now drawn comment from Californian surgeon Kais Rona, who has over 236,000 followers on TikTok.Posting a video about the scan, Rona explained that these scans are used to evaluate bone health.“It’s...
FITNESS
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
studyfinds.org

People walk more and lose weight just by wearing a fitness tracker, study says

ADELAIDE, Australia — If you can’t seem to find any motivation lately to get up off the couch, new research out of Australia reports it may be worth investing in a fitness tracker, smart watch, or pedometer. Scientists at the University of Southern Australia report a connection between wearable activity trackers, exercising more, and losing weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Lifting#Bone Fractures#Veganism#Vegans#St Vincent Hospital#German
Health Digest

Should You Do Cardio Or Lift Weights First?

You probably know that a healthy exercise regimen includes cardio and strength training. Cardio is rewarding because it builds endurance, strengthens your heart, increases bone density, and reduces stress. It also decreases the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, per Verywell Fit. You have several options when it comes to cardio, and they include everything from brisk walking to bike riding.
WORKOUTS
Fortune

Low-carb diets: an expert explains how they work and if they’re right for you

Low-carb diets fall into one of two broad types: those that lower carbs and raise fat, and those that lower carbs and raise protein. Carbs are a popular villain in diet culture, often used as a catch-all term for any unhealthy-but-delicious fare you might indulge in. Even if you haven’t tried a low-carb eating plan, you’re probably somewhat familiar with the concept of cutting bread, pasta, and potatoes, for weight loss and/or to lower blood sugar.
DIETS
CNN

Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health

When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

Jane Fonda Is the New Face of H&M Move, and We Want Every Single Piece

Jane Fonda is an icon for a reason, and we've always admired her commitment to standing up for what she believes in, her brilliant comedic timing, and her passion for health and fitness. So many people have fallen in love with working out because of Fonda, so it only makes sense that she's the new face of H&M Move, the brand's new line of workout clothes.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
domino

IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat

They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA
FitnessVolt.com

Paleo vs. Keto: Which Diet Is Best?

To lose weight, you need to create a caloric deficit. Body fat is stored energy, and it’s only by consuming fewer calories that you need to maintain your weight that your body will turn to fat for fuel. This is called creating a calorie or energy deficit. Exercise can...
DIETS
LiveScience

The Vegan Diet: A complete guide to eating well

A vegan diet is typically free from any animal-derived foods and that includes eggs, honey and dairy. Strict vegans may also choose to avoid animal products, such as wool, silk, beeswax, leather and fur. If you’re one of the 9.6 million Americans who consider themselves vegan, you will most likely...
NUTRITION
Refinery29

I Tried Aldi’s Olaplex Dupes & The Results Surprised Me

By now you probably know that Aldi's beauty offering is not to be sniffed at. We've long thought that its makeup and skincare products under the name Lacura are similar to some designer brands like Charlotte Tilbury, YSL and Glossier. Aldi's foray into haircare is just as impressive. Last year...
HAIR CARE
Science Focus

Does massage work?

We've been enjoying a relaxing back rub for millennia, but does it actually work?. Historical artefacts show that massage has been practised for at least 5,000 years, but people have probably appreciated a nice back or foot rub for much longer than that! Many people find massage an enjoyable experience, but is it also medically beneficial?
FITNESS
TODAY.com

What are plyometrics? A training technique that’s great for weight loss

Plyometrics is considered an anaerobic exercise. Oftentimes, anaerobic exercises involve maximum effort through quick and intense bursts of energy like jumping or sprinting. Due to these quick bursts, this kind of exercise can lead to greater overall fat burn from increased caloric expenditure when compared to aerobic exercises. Anyone can start performing plyometrics by simply adding a few exercises to your regular strength workout or by devoting 1-2 workouts a week to plyometric exercises specifically for a fun and productive twist in your fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Gluten-free diet for weight loss: Fact or fiction?

Over the past few years, there’s been a rise in the amount of celebrities and health bloggers promoting the use of a gluten-free diet for weight loss purposes. Claimants say it improves digestion and boosts energy levels, but does the science back these raving testimonials?. Gluten is a protein...
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Why You Might Consider A Vegan Diet If You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis

If you've been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, you probably know how debilitating it can be at times. RA is the result of inflammation in your joints, and it generally happens when your immune system doesn't operate properly. The American Arthritis Association explains that along with pain, you may also experience stiffness and swelling in more than one joint.
FITNESS
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy