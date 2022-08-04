Dated & Related: New ‘awkward’ Netflix reality show sees siblings date side-by-side

Netflix has released an official teaser for its forthcoming reality show Dated & Related.

The streamer’s newest dating series – which debuts on 2 September – will follow a group of singles entering a mansion in the South of France looking for love.

However, there’s a twist. Each contestant will be joined by their sibling who is also in search of love.

The 10-episode series will be hosted by Too Hot To Handle season two’s Melinda Berry.

The teaser begins with Berry’s voiceover: “Imagine being swept away to a luxury villa in the South of France. You’re there to find love in the most romantic country in the world with other gorgeous singles.

“Oh, did I not mention the catch? You’ll be joined by your brother or your sister who’s also looking for love.”

“This is probably the first time I’ve kissed a girl in front of my sister,” one contestant admits.

Followed by another who says: “I’m on a date with my brother and another brother and sister! Like what the hell is going on here?”

The trailer then pivots from clips of “awkward” conversations to tease more wholesome potential.

“When you’re searching for your soulmate, it helps to have someone in your corner. And that someone knows you better than anyone else,” Berry says.

“Could your sibling be the answer to finding everlasting love?” she questions. “Or is this about to be the most awkward dating show in history?”

Dated & Related premieres on Netflix on 2 September.