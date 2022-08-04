ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Ben Nevis climber, 33, killed in fall as ‘devastated’ family pay tribute

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 2 days ago

Family and friends have paid tribute to a climber who died in an accident on the north face of Ben Nevis .

Rob Brown, who was originally from Cambridge and ran a guiding business from Fort William, died in a fall on Friday.

In a post on his Facebook page, his family said 33-year-old Mr Brown had been enjoying free time in the mountains on a beautiful day before he died and they were “devastated” at the loss.

“Anyone that knows Rob knows he is experienced, calm, confident and not a risk-taker on the hill and Friday was no different,” the statement read. “It was a tragic accident that couldn’t have been prevented and we want everyone to know it was quick and painless for him. He left us whilst having a great day out and was happy and content with his life.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken and devastated that he has had to leave us when he had so much more life left to give and with such an exciting future ahead. We are grateful for everyone that has reached out to us so far - to help and support us in so many ways - whilst we navigate the unimaginable.”

Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to retrieve his body and belongings. Many of the crew were said to have known Mr Brown personally.

A spokesperson from the team said: “It’s been an extremely hard few days for the team and we’d like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who’s supported Robs family and friends in this difficult time.”

Friends and family responded to the post adding tributes of their own remembering a “gentleman” and “wonderful human being.”

One friend, Malcolm Airey, wrote: “Rob was one of the kindest and friendliest people I’ve met. A hole in the Fort William community which can never be filled. Thoughts are with Eilidh, his family, friends, climbing partner that day, and the rescue team.”

Another, Caroline Taylor added: “I'm so sorry to hear this. Rob was a wonderful human being. He helped me when I did the Ben Nevis charity walk. I couldn't to the top with out his help. My heart felt condolences to his family and friends

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 11.15am on Friday, July 29, we received a report of a man having fallen at Zero Gully, Ben Nevis. Following a mountain rescue, the body of a 33-year-old man was recovered. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

