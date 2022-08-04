Tennessee senator's bill protecting children from ingesting button batteries nears law

Read on foxchattanooga.com
House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed as the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. But Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 on the manufacture and sales of the weapons to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby and reinstate the weapons ban. Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the vote toward passage in the Democratic-run House, saying the earlier ban “saved lives.” President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, “The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action.” He urged the Senate to “move quickly to get this bill to my desk.”
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
House passes assault weapons ban that’s doomed in the Senate
The House passed legislation Friday that would ban assault weapons for the first time since 2004, in a sign that Democrats intend to pursue more aggressive gun violence prevention measures after a spate of mass shootings. The bill passed in a largely party-line vote of 217-213, with two Republicans voting...
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?
Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Same-sex marriage bill sparks elevator spat between senators
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she confronted Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in an elevator over his opposition to a bill codifying gay marriage into law, legislation that Rubio says is a "waste of time." Baldwin says that she called out Rubio on the elevator shortly after he told a reporter...
Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Democrats are a step closer to passing major legislation that intends to fight climate change, reduce inflation and reform tax policies after they received support from frequent holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Democrats scored a major victory last week when another frequent holdout,...
deseret.com
Where does Mitt Romney stand on proposed law to protect same-sex marriage?
Utahns dropped off hundreds of signatures at Sen. Mitt Romney’s Salt Lake City office Monday urging him to vote for a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. The Human Rights Commission organized the effort, which also includes phone calls and letters, to get the Republican senator to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
thecentersquare.com
Republican governors call Democrat spending bill "reckless"
(The Center Square) – Twenty-one Republican governors called the Inflation Reduction Act "another reckless tax and spending spree" in a joint statement released Thursday. The legislation, dubbed the "Democrats spending bill" by Republicans, would reduce the federal deficit, Senate Democrats said in a summary. But the $740 billion bill...
GOP senators vote against PACT act, a bill to help veterans impacted by toxic substances
11 Senate Republicans opposed a bill Tuesday that funds research and benefits for veterans who were impacted by toxic substances while they served.
House Committee Passes Overdraft Reform Legislation
Legislation limits overdraft fees, takes steps to address exploitation of customers. The House Financial Services Committee today passed the Overdraft Protection Act (H.R. 4277) sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.
Republicans split on same-sex marriage bill, which faces uncertainty in the Senate
WASHINGTON — A bill to codify federal protections for same-sex marriage has passed the House, but Senate Republicans are agonizing over whether they should block it or allow it to pass. With Democrats seeking to portray Republicans as belonging to a retrograde and primitive party that wants to strip...
Senate nears passage of climate and health bill in marathon overnight session
Washington — Democrats drove their election-year economic package toward Senate approval early Sunday, debating a measure with less ambition than President Biden's original domestic vision but that touches deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.Debate began Saturday and by sunrise on Sunday, Democrats had swatted down a dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation, with no clear end in sight. Despite unanimous GOP opposition, Democratic unity in the 50-50 chamber — buttressed by Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote — suggested the party was on track for a morale-boosting victory three months from...
U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage
The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had enough support from […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Slate
The Big Bipartisan Bill to Prevent Another Jan. 6 Has One Potentially Fatal Flaw
On Wednesday, the Senate Rules Committee took a crucial step in acting to fix an almost 150-year-old statute that governs presidential elections to try to prevent a replay of the sort of attack on democracy we saw on Jan. 6, 2021. At the same time, there is still at least one major flaw in the bill—and it is imperative that it be revised to ensure that the democratic election of the president not be undermined in 2024.
Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades. The Senate needed 60 votes to advance the bill...
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
Senate Democrats slog through marathon voting session with their $740 billion climate and tax bill nearing the finish line
As of Sunday morning, senators have been voting for nearly seven hours after some Republicans vowed to make the process "hell."
