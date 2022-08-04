Read on elkhornmediagroup.com
Doug Austin drawn as the winner of a Howa American Flag Bolt Action Rifle
BAKER CITY – 14-year-old Cris Schuh of Baker City recently held a fundraiser to raise money to help with expenses related to his trip to the National Trap Shooting Competition in Mason, Michigan. Schuh represented the Baker High School Trap Team at the National Competition. The fundraiser was a...
Firefighters remain busy following several small fire starts
GRANT COUNTY – Firefighters have certainly been busy following the lightning activity. That’s not all; wildcad.net reports an incident from hot ash, or a campfire, about 12.1 miles south of Prairie City. The Slide Fire was contained and controlled to a tenth of an acre Wednesday by Malheur National Forest resources.
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Baker County
BAKER CITY, OR – (Release from the Baker Valley Vector Control District) West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at a testing site in Baker County, Ore., according to Oregon Public Health officials. The mosquitoes, found approximately 15 miles east of Baker City,...
Authorities looking for infant who may be at risk
LA GRANDE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding a missing infant believed to be at risk. Oakley Miller, three-months-old, went missing with his mother McKinzie Simonis on Aug. 3 from La Grande. DHS says they believe Miller and Simonis are somewhere near La Grande and may be staying at a hotel in the area, possibly with Miller’s father, Remington Miller.
Malheur National Forest Increasing Fire Danger, Industrial Fire Precaution Level
JOHN DAY, PRAIRIE CITY, and HINES, OR – (Wednesday, August 3, 2022) Excessive heat which has accelerated the drying of fine fuels, has prompted the Malheur National Forest to increase Fire Danger, Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) and Public Use Restrictions (PUR). Effective Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., on Emigrant Creek Ranger District- the Fire Danger Rating will intensify to Extreme Fire Danger, and Phase C of Public Use Restrictions (PUR) will be implemented. Additionally, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will move to IFPL III, partial shutdown. Blue Mountain and Prairie City Districts will not have any changes at this time, therefore will remain in PUR B, High fire danger and IFPL II. PUR Phase C: Pursuant to 36 CFR, Sec. 261.50(a) and (b), the following acts are prohibited on all National Forest System Lands within the Malheur National Forest, in the State of Oregon.
Ronald “Ron” Lee found guilty of Murder, sentenced to life in prison
UNION COUNTY – Posted August 5, 2022. Ronald “Ron” Lee was sentenced to life in prison this morning in a Union County Courtroom. Lee was found guilty yesterday of Murder in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Loretta A. Williams of Cove. Lee was arrested for the murder in 2019.
