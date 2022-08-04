JOHN DAY, PRAIRIE CITY, and HINES, OR – (Wednesday, August 3, 2022) Excessive heat which has accelerated the drying of fine fuels, has prompted the Malheur National Forest to increase Fire Danger, Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) and Public Use Restrictions (PUR). Effective Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., on Emigrant Creek Ranger District- the Fire Danger Rating will intensify to Extreme Fire Danger, and Phase C of Public Use Restrictions (PUR) will be implemented. Additionally, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will move to IFPL III, partial shutdown. Blue Mountain and Prairie City Districts will not have any changes at this time, therefore will remain in PUR B, High fire danger and IFPL II. PUR Phase C: Pursuant to 36 CFR, Sec. 261.50(a) and (b), the following acts are prohibited on all National Forest System Lands within the Malheur National Forest, in the State of Oregon.

