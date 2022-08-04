Cave rescue class coming to Perry County

Perry County 4-H members showcased their work and what they have learned and accomplished this past year at the annual Perry County 4-H Fair shows held in July. Champion purple ribbon winners were selected for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. County 4-H members exhibited a total of more than 715 items and animals at this year’s fair shows. This number includes the exhibits on display inside the Legion Hall on Wednesday July 27, the small animals outside as well as the animals exhibited at the 4-H Fair Animal Show on Saturday, July 16 in Altenburg. The 4-H Fair Horse Show was postponed due to rain and is scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at the Hope Center in Perryville beginning at 3 p.m.. Through the exhibits, 4-H members demonstrate the knowledge, skills and work ethic they have gained for the specific project, or interest area they explored.

PERRY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO