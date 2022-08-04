Read on republicmonitor.com
Related
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
KFVS12
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
republicmonitor.com
Cave rescue class coming to Perry County
When a person thinks of firefighters they usually think of them rescuing people from burning structures above ground. In the coming months, they will make a trip underground as well. The National Cave Rescue Commission will hold an Orientation to Cave Rescue Seminar in Perryville October 29-30. Multiple fire and...
KFVS12
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year
Stuff the Bus preview with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass shares what it means to students who receive school supplies from the annual Stuff the Bus event. Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt. Updated: 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
kbsi23.com
121st Annual Seminary Picnic is making a comeback post Covid-19
PERRYVILLE, Mo (KBSI)- The Seminary Picnic in Perryville kicked off tonight, with homemade ice cream, corndogs, and funnel cakes, and the fun just doesn’t stop there. The picnic is also known for it’s carousel which was built in the early 1900’s. The picnic is now celebrating it’s...
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
KFVS12
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty-seven days and counting. That’s how long the “Greybearded Adventurer” has been paddling his canoe down the Mississippi River to break a world record. Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to paddle through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The dates are set for a long-standing tradition in Puxico. The 75th Annual VFW Homecoming will be held Tuesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 13. The event will be at the VFW Puxico Memorial Post 7822. The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on...
mymoinfo.com
Lettered Roads in Reynolds & Madison Counties Approved for Resurfacing Work
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, during it’s meeting Wednesday, awarded a contract that includes road improvement projects in Reynolds and Madison County. This contract is for a resurfacing project to improve low volume routes. Part of the 2.59-million dollar contract includes work coming to ‘U’ Highway near Lesterville...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
KFVS12
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfcnnews.com
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 75 years
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This year marks 75 years since the official construction and opening of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The 44,000 acre refuge was established in 1947, including 23,000 acres of land and water open for reactional use. The Restricted Area contains 21,000 acres which has limited recreational...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
kbsi23.com
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade kicks off 70th anniversary celebration
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the energy builds surrounding the 70th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, people got their first taste of the pageantry at Saturday’s parade. As opposed to parades of the past, this year’s edition concluded along Front Street to the north of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.
tncontentexchange.com
King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson
A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
wfcnnews.com
Manufacturing facility breaks ground in Benton
BENTON - AECI Schirm USA has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility to expand manufacturing services in Benton. The crop / farm manufacturing facility, located near the Benton Municipal Airport across from the former Mariah Boat Factory, will include a new 70,000 square foot facility. Construction is expected to...
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
KFVS12
Missing Benton man located by law enforcement
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
Comments / 0