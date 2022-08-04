ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

wjbc.com

Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County

SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
republicmonitor.com

Cave rescue class coming to Perry County

When a person thinks of firefighters they usually think of them rescuing people from burning structures above ground. In the coming months, they will make a trip underground as well. The National Cave Rescue Commission will hold an Orientation to Cave Rescue Seminar in Perryville October 29-30. Multiple fire and...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

121st Annual Seminary Picnic is making a comeback post Covid-19

PERRYVILLE, Mo (KBSI)- The Seminary Picnic in Perryville kicked off tonight, with homemade ice cream, corndogs, and funnel cakes, and the fun just doesn’t stop there. The picnic is also known for it’s carousel which was built in the early 1900’s. The picnic is now celebrating it’s...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The dates are set for a long-standing tradition in Puxico. The 75th Annual VFW Homecoming will be held Tuesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 13. The event will be at the VFW Puxico Memorial Post 7822. The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on...
PUXICO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lettered Roads in Reynolds & Madison Counties Approved for Resurfacing Work

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, during it’s meeting Wednesday, awarded a contract that includes road improvement projects in Reynolds and Madison County. This contract is for a resurfacing project to improve low volume routes. Part of the 2.59-million dollar contract includes work coming to ‘U’ Highway near Lesterville...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes

A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wfcnnews.com

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 75 years

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This year marks 75 years since the official construction and opening of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The 44,000 acre refuge was established in 1947, including 23,000 acres of land and water open for reactional use. The Restricted Area contains 21,000 acres which has limited recreational...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade kicks off 70th anniversary celebration

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the energy builds surrounding the 70th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, people got their first taste of the pageantry at Saturday’s parade. As opposed to parades of the past, this year’s edition concluded along Front Street to the north of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.
SIKESTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson

A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
wfcnnews.com

Manufacturing facility breaks ground in Benton

BENTON - AECI Schirm USA has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility to expand manufacturing services in Benton. The crop / farm manufacturing facility, located near the Benton Municipal Airport across from the former Mariah Boat Factory, will include a new 70,000 square foot facility. Construction is expected to...
BENTON, IL
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Missing Benton man located by law enforcement

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
BENTON, IL

