Pirates ‘ready to go’ into season after camp

mymoinfo.com
Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year
(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
mymoinfo.com
Dan Dan The Pizza Man Retires
(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.
tncontentexchange.com
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
wsiu.org
In one southern Illinois town, residents grapple with abortion's past and future
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Addison Pesek sits on the curb of a 1950s-era Dairy Queen, the small ice cream shop’s neon glow washing over her and her family on a recent summer evening. Dozens of local residents wait in line to order from the Carbondale staple as the 22-year-old...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
kfmo.com
Chester Bridge Project In Rehab Stage
(Perryville, MO) Work on the bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois from the Perryville Area to Chester, is in the rehab stage. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says drivers can expect lane closures and delays.
KFVS12
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
republicmonitor.com
Allen-Kluender engagement
James and DeAnna Kluender of Perryville announce the engagement of their son Jaret Kluender, to Harley Allen of Cape Girardeau. She is the daughter of Chad and Jill Allen of Bloomfield. Jaret is a 2014 graduate of Perryville High School and a 2017 graduate of Kansas State University with a...
KFVS12
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
KFVS12
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
mymoinfo.com
Four Minors Injured, Two Seriously, In Perry County I-55 Car Accident
(Perry County) Four juveniles were injured, two seriously, in a car accident on I-55 in Perry County Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 28-year-old Lonnie Orr of Memphis, Tennessee was traveling in the southbound lane near mile marker 134 when his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer suffered a vehicle defect and swerved. Orr overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the side of the road and overturned. Two juveniles from Memphis, aged 7 and 10, were seriously injured and transported by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Two more juveniles, aged 6 and 9, received minor injuries and were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by Perry County EMS. The accident happened around 10:50 Wednesday morning.
kfmo.com
Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
KFVS12
Missing Benton man located by law enforcement
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
republicmonitor.com
Cave rescue class coming to Perry County
When a person thinks of firefighters they usually think of them rescuing people from burning structures above ground. In the coming months, they will make a trip underground as well. The National Cave Rescue Commission will hold an Orientation to Cave Rescue Seminar in Perryville October 29-30. Multiple fire and...
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
wjpf.com
Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
KFVS12
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
