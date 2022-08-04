Read on www.govexec.com
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
3 Tips for Implementing Change During These Challenging Times
Change is inevitable. Businesses must prepare for the change strategically to serve their employees and company well.
Small businesses continue to feel economic pinch
The current economy is bringing some good news and bad news to small business owners. The bad news: Inflation continues to impact American’s buying power, including the buying power of small businesses. According to Dawn McVea,
Growing Data Infrastructure Complexities: Cost Implications and the Way Forward
The world of data has changed dramatically over the past decade. Traditional databases, which were designed to store information in a structured format, have evolved into massive warehouses of unstructured data that sit on multiple servers across different locations. Not too long ago, we were used to seeing monolithic systems dominated by behemoths, the likes of Oracle and IBM. If you are an analyst or business user who needs access to this type of data—and who doesn't?—it meant slow-moving systems that were incredibly difficult to manage.
Voice of the CFO: CFOs Keep Communication Open and Oversight Tight in 2022
For a leveraged finance business that must react to a lot of push and pulls in the market, awareness, preparedness and measurability are key capabilities. “The best view, most up-to-date view I can have, the more we can be reactive and even proactive at times in this environment,” Roland Jeon, chief financial officer (CFO) at Kafene, told PYMNTS. “We know that rates are going to rise, so we can proactively pull some levers to make sure that our economics are protected, we can still deliver the best pricing and the best products to the consumers, and we still have a lot of leverage and the resources to grow as a company.”
Top 6 Challenges with DeFi Smart Contract Auditing
Today, trust is one of the most important challenges in technology. With increasing cyberattacks and scandals, the importance of trust has grown exponentially in the last few years. In the blockchain world, we see this topic play out daily. In general, we can say that it's a bit of a...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
Essence
Black Women Aren't Getting Quality Feedback At Work And It's Affecting Their Earnings
A new study is claiming that Black women are not getting actionable feedback at work, pointing to bias in the performance review process. Performance reviews can be intimidating, but they’re meant to assess how to maximize your employee as an employee. According to a new study though, Black women aren’t getting the most out of the review process due to potential internal bias.
Fast Company
Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
foodlogistics.com
Next Generation Hooding Technology Meets Today’s Productivity and Transit Protection Needs
From consumer packaged goods (CPG) to frozen foods, effectively packaging pallets for transit demands solutions as unique as your product. Shrink hooding, conventional stretch wrapping and stretch hooding are the three most common wrapping solutions, each with their relative strengths and ideal applications within the transit packaging pipeline. Comparing these directly can lead to a highly detailed and granular discussion, so in the interest of providing succinct analysis let’s focus the lens in on one topic: Stretch hood wrapping technology. What are its benefits, which companies are more likely to achieve the fastest gains, and what are its latest advancements?
The Next Generation Of Interoperability: From Healthcare Data Silos To A Public Information Marketplace
Interoperability is the form of the interconnectedness of systems and products that facilitates the seamless exchange of information between stakeholders of that system. The broader portrayal of the interoperable network beyond its technical limits expands into social, political, and organizational elements that influence performance within various systems.
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
TechCrunch
Spinach.io wants to help agile engineering teams run better online meetings
He and his co-founders decided to build a meeting tool designed specifically for engineers using agile methodology to run stand-up meetings online. They wanted to bring a level of automation to the stand-up by integrating with Slack, Jira and other tools engineers use to track their projects, and last year they began building the product. Today, the startup announced a $6 million seed, which is a combination of funding it has received since launching in 2021.
Labor Latest Supply-Chain Wrinkle In Need of Ironing Out
Click here to read the full article. Labor is proving to be the wild card of the summer for beleaguered supply chains globally as worker unrest has given way to protests and strikes in the U.S. and abroad. “A slowdown of any kind, and at any point, in shipping operations is going to have ramifications—especially now, as we enter the busiest time of the year for retailers,” Douglas Kent, executive vice president of strategy and alliances at the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), told Sourcing Journal. Although labor unrest has implications for the broader movement of goods, it’s not the sole...
ceoworld.biz
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
Fast Company
7 ways to build a truly equitable DEI strategy
The cultural impacts of a racialized pandemic have created a rejuvenated interest in DEI spaces over the past few years. Such interest has opened new doors for folks to join the ranks of “DEI experts,” while also creating new pathways for underrepresented peoples to gain access to positions of power—and perceived power. According to LinkedIn data, between 2015 and 2020, there was a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI roles. The number of people globally with the “head of diversity” title more than doubled (107% growth).
ceoworld.biz
How Diversity Can Improve a Company’s Performance
Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is turning back to its roots. That means a return to a focus more on enterprise results and effectiveness and less on sociology. The outcome will be a revolution in the approach, the acceptance, and the efficacy of D&I efforts across the world. When the father...
Defense One
Digital Transformation Can Help the U.S. Military Maintain Tactical Advantage
For decades, the U.S. defense industry has delivered second-to-none capabilities that have allowed the armed forces to maintain technological advantage over adversaries. But now, those adversaries are modernizing faster than ever before, and traditional capability and product acquisition processes are in danger of quickly falling behind in the age of hybrid warfare.
