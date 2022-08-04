The Jordan Montgomery trade was genuinely a shocker. In my opinion, he had been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in Major League Baseball since the beginning of 2021. He has command of all his pitches. His upside isn’t sexy, but there is much value to be had in pitcher who can put up 2.5-3.5 WAR with reliability. He was drafted by the team and came up through the minor leagues as a pleasant surprise. He was easy to root for.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO