Read on www.coveringthecorner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals
Well-renowned baseball agent Scott Boras was quite busy ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline, as he watched multiple clients get shipped off to new teams. Among them, Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, and first baseman Eric Hosmer ended up being acquired by the Boston Red Sox. The initial framework of […] The post Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dave Dombrowski explains decision to release Didi Gregorius
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained the team’s decision to release Didi Gregorius in an appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP.
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made
The New York Mets were far from dormant at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They added three new bats and a bullpen arm, giving them a deeper roster as they look to claim the National League pennant. However, the Mets left a lot to be desired at the deadline. The quintet of Tyler Naquin, Daniel […] The post 1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Phillies in it to win it, performance outweighs money as Gregorius release shows
Bryson Stott has been the Phillies’ shortstop of the future since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. The future started Thursday when the team released veteran Didi Gregorius, opening the shortstop position for Stott. Gregorius was released when the team needed a roster...
Yardbarker
Yankees could take another shot at Pablo Lopez after the season
The New York Yankees wrapped up their business at the trade deadline this year and overall they seemed pleased. However, one couldn’t help but feel like there was one move they really pushed for that they couldn’t make. Just before the deadline, we learned that the Yankees had...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
A deep dive into the Yanks' 5 trades
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As he decompressed from a frenzied Trade Deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made sure to thank his staff from top to bottom for the blood, sweat and tears they’d put in for weeks, from their pro-scouting to front-office executives, analysts and medical teams.
MLB
Watch Astros vs. Guardians today at noon ET on Peacock
Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros will take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock on Sunday at noon ET. Houston made three moves ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline, but none is looking...
MLB
Braves GM reveals secret to Deadline success
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Austin Riley learned of a possible contract extension around 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, he assumed he may have to wait a week or two to get the deal done.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile not in Guardians' Saturday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Hedges versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 124 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .217 batting average with a .616 OPS, 13 runs and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius in one of several transactions, the team announced Thursday. Infielder Jean Segura was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The Phillies said center fielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reported to the team, and right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson was activated from the bereavement list.
Pinstripe Alley
Harrison Bader will fill a hole the Yankees have had for years
The Jordan Montgomery trade was genuinely a shocker. In my opinion, he had been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in Major League Baseball since the beginning of 2021. He has command of all his pitches. His upside isn’t sexy, but there is much value to be had in pitcher who can put up 2.5-3.5 WAR with reliability. He was drafted by the team and came up through the minor leagues as a pleasant surprise. He was easy to root for.
Comments / 0