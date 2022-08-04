Indians perform well at Rib City Shootout

Read on republicmonitor.com
republicmonitor.com
Pirates ‘ready to go’ into season after camp
For Perryville football coach Brent Roth, the summer could not be going any better right now. The Pirates competed in a jamboree-style contact camp with Ste. Genevieve and Grandview on July 28. In his mind, how his team stacked up against a power like the Dragons would tell him a...
mymoinfo.com
Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year
(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
republicmonitor.com
Allen-Kluender engagement
James and DeAnna Kluender of Perryville announce the engagement of their son Jaret Kluender, to Harley Allen of Cape Girardeau. She is the daughter of Chad and Jill Allen of Bloomfield. Jaret is a 2014 graduate of Perryville High School and a 2017 graduate of Kansas State University with a...
republicmonitor.com
Perry County 4-H fair standouts
Perry County 4-H members showcased their work and what they have learned and accomplished this past year at the annual Perry County 4-H Fair shows held in July. Champion purple ribbon winners were selected for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. County 4-H members exhibited a total of more than 715 items and animals at this year’s fair shows. This number includes the exhibits on display inside the Legion Hall on Wednesday July 27, the small animals outside as well as the animals exhibited at the 4-H Fair Animal Show on Saturday, July 16 in Altenburg. The 4-H Fair Horse Show was postponed due to rain and is scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at the Hope Center in Perryville beginning at 3 p.m.. Through the exhibits, 4-H members demonstrate the knowledge, skills and work ethic they have gained for the specific project, or interest area they explored.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT on finished and ongoing road construction in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has a lot of ongoing projects in Jefferson County, but at the same time has wrapped up quite a few as well. MoDOT area Engineer Stephen O’Connor goes over some of the road work that was wrapped up recently. O’Connor talks...
KFVS12
MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
republicmonitor.com
Norma J. Thompson
Norma Jane Thompson, 83, of Oak Ridge died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Sedgewickville to Virgil Ray Bollinger and Letha Camille (Seabaugh) Bollinger. She and Robert E Thompson were married December 30, 1955 at The First Baptist Church in Perryville. Survivors...
republicmonitor.com
Cave rescue class coming to Perry County
When a person thinks of firefighters they usually think of them rescuing people from burning structures above ground. In the coming months, they will make a trip underground as well. The National Cave Rescue Commission will hold an Orientation to Cave Rescue Seminar in Perryville October 29-30. Multiple fire and...
KFVS12
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
wsiu.org
The ex-wife of an IDOT worker is accused of killing him after an incident in Jackson County
The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery in her ex-husband's death. The Jackson County State's Attorney reports 41-year-old Alexis Stallman of Herrin is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Stallman. The Jackson...
thecash-book.com
Orchard to delay school hours due to bus driver shortage
Orchard Drive Elementary School will open and close an hour later this upcoming school year due to the shortage of bus drivers in the Jackson R-2 School District. The school day will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4:10 p.m., starting the first day of school on Aug. 22.
kzimksim.com
Charges brought against suspect from weekend shooting in Cape
On Sunday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 400 block of S. Sprigg Street for a report of shots fired. The suspect, Brandon Jeffers, of Tamms, IL, pushed his way into a home, was forced out by the resident, and then shot at the resident’s dog in the front yard, missing the dog. No one was injured by the firearm, but the resident, a 53-year old woman, was physically assaulted by Jeffers. The victim did not require medical attention. Less than 30 minutes after the incident took place, Jeffers was located at the Quick n Save gas station on Themis Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Jeffers with first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $100,000.
wsiu.org
The Williamson County Sheriff warns about a fake article circulating on the internet and social media
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning the public of a “Fake” article being circulated on the internet and social media platforms. The story claims a female was working as a Morgue Assistant in Williamson County and lives in Carterville. It claims that the female was taking body...
republicmonitor.com
Schemel wins treasurer seat amid lower turnout
Perry County residents participated in the primary election on August 2. Although they did not exactly flock to the voting booths in large numbers. There were 3,238 ballots cast out of 13,213 registered voters (24.51 percent) According to Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz, that number is significantly down from past...
