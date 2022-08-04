Indians perform well at Rib City Shootout

On Sunday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 400 block of S. Sprigg Street for a report of shots fired. The suspect, Brandon Jeffers, of Tamms, IL, pushed his way into a home, was forced out by the resident, and then shot at the resident’s dog in the front yard, missing the dog. No one was injured by the firearm, but the resident, a 53-year old woman, was physically assaulted by Jeffers. The victim did not require medical attention. Less than 30 minutes after the incident took place, Jeffers was located at the Quick n Save gas station on Themis Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Jeffers with first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $100,000.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO