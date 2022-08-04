ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Indians perform well at Rib City Shootout

By Justin Hotop jhotop@perryvillenews.com
republicmonitor.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on republicmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republicmonitor.com

Pirates ‘ready to go’ into season after camp

For Perryville football coach Brent Roth, the summer could not be going any better right now. The Pirates competed in a jamboree-style contact camp with Ste. Genevieve and Grandview on July 28. In his mind, how his team stacked up against a power like the Dragons would tell him a...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year

(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
FARMINGTON, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
republicmonitor.com

Allen-Kluender engagement

James and DeAnna Kluender of Perryville announce the engagement of their son Jaret Kluender, to Harley Allen of Cape Girardeau. She is the daughter of Chad and Jill Allen of Bloomfield. Jaret is a 2014 graduate of Perryville High School and a 2017 graduate of Kansas State University with a...
PERRYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
Perryville, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Dexter, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Arkansas State
republicmonitor.com

Perry County 4-H fair standouts

Perry County 4-H members showcased their work and what they have learned and accomplished this past year at the annual Perry County 4-H Fair shows held in July. Champion purple ribbon winners were selected for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. County 4-H members exhibited a total of more than 715 items and animals at this year’s fair shows. This number includes the exhibits on display inside the Legion Hall on Wednesday July 27, the small animals outside as well as the animals exhibited at the 4-H Fair Animal Show on Saturday, July 16 in Altenburg. The 4-H Fair Horse Show was postponed due to rain and is scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at the Hope Center in Perryville beginning at 3 p.m.. Through the exhibits, 4-H members demonstrate the knowledge, skills and work ethic they have gained for the specific project, or interest area they explored.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
PERRYVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mammoth Spring#Indians#Portageville#Twin Rivers
republicmonitor.com

Norma J. Thompson

Norma Jane Thompson, 83, of Oak Ridge died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Sedgewickville to Virgil Ray Bollinger and Letha Camille (Seabaugh) Bollinger. She and Robert E Thompson were married December 30, 1955 at The First Baptist Church in Perryville. Survivors...
OAK RIDGE, MO
republicmonitor.com

Cave rescue class coming to Perry County

When a person thinks of firefighters they usually think of them rescuing people from burning structures above ground. In the coming months, they will make a trip underground as well. The National Cave Rescue Commission will hold an Orientation to Cave Rescue Seminar in Perryville October 29-30. Multiple fire and...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Flooding rescues in Fredericktown

A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
thecash-book.com

Orchard to delay school hours due to bus driver shortage

Orchard Drive Elementary School will open and close an hour later this upcoming school year due to the shortage of bus drivers in the Jackson R-2 School District. The school day will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4:10 p.m., starting the first day of school on Aug. 22.
JACKSON, MO
kzimksim.com

Charges brought against suspect from weekend shooting in Cape

On Sunday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 400 block of S. Sprigg Street for a report of shots fired. The suspect, Brandon Jeffers, of Tamms, IL, pushed his way into a home, was forced out by the resident, and then shot at the resident’s dog in the front yard, missing the dog. No one was injured by the firearm, but the resident, a 53-year old woman, was physically assaulted by Jeffers. The victim did not require medical attention. Less than 30 minutes after the incident took place, Jeffers was located at the Quick n Save gas station on Themis Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Jeffers with first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $100,000.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
republicmonitor.com

Schemel wins treasurer seat amid lower turnout

Perry County residents participated in the primary election on August 2. Although they did not exactly flock to the voting booths in large numbers. There were 3,238 ballots cast out of 13,213 registered voters (24.51 percent) According to Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz, that number is significantly down from past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy