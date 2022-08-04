One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Has Now Sold More Than 2 Million Units

Read on games.mxdwn.com
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Polygon
Yoshi’s Island is the Super Mario series’ loveliest detour
Did you know that in one of the best platform games ever to grace the Super Mario series, Mario can’t jump — or, for that matter, run or talk?. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a curio, even by the standards of a series that had previously seen an advergame about throwing vegetables (based on a discarded Mario prototype) reskinned as Super Mario Bros. 2. It is the official sequel to the Super NES launch title and best-game-ever contender Super Mario World, yet it has a different art style, a different lead character, and radically different gameplay.
Fromsoft CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki to receive the top gong from Japan's industry body
Japan's Computer and Entertainment Developer Conference (CEDEC) has announced Hidetaka Miyazaki as the recipient of its 'special award' (opens in new tab), basically the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award. Miyazaki joins a list of truly distinguished creators: the first recipient was Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, while others include Dragon Quest creator Yuji Hori, Namco founder Masaya Nakamura, 'father of the PlayStation' Ken Kutaragi, and Sega's arcade god Yu Suzuki.
Square Enix reportedly worried that Tomb Raider and Deus Ex 'cannibalised' sales of its Japanese games
The Final Fantasy developer is also reportedly looking to sell stakes in remaining studios
All six Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are on sale for 20% off
Square Enix remastered the first six titles in the Final Fantasy RPG series, with the first three rolling out this past November and the sixth title finally landing this past February. Well, since these are all titles that are fairly new, they've yet to go on sale since their release. This ends today as all six games are currently 20% off their retail price. So if you've been patiently waiting for a sale to pick up a few of your favorite JRPGs now that they've been remastered with a fitting 2D pixel art style, Square Enix has your back with today's Play Store discounts.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Gamespot
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre
Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
IGN
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
IGN
Where Switch, PS5 Rank Among the Best-Selling Video Game Consoles of All Time
Sony's PlayStation 2 has long reigned as the best-selling video game console of all time. Despite its massive sales success, PlayStation 4 will end its run tens of millions of units away from the top spot. And while it, too, is still a long way from the top, Switch has maintained extraordinary sales momentum, recently passing Wii and PS1 to become the fifth best-selling console of all time.
epicstream.com
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pokémon’ fans are reminiscing about one of the franchise’s most forgotten games
There have been plenty of Pokémon titles over the years, some of which have faded into the background. But today fans are drowning in nostalgia over one forgotten Pokémon game that launched 17 years ago today. On Aug. 4, 2005, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness launched as the...
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Releases New Trailer and Poster
This year marks Sword Art Online's 10th anniversary, and there is a lot going for the franchise to celebrate. It won't be long until the anime drops its next movie, after all, and it will put Asuna back in the spotlight. September will mark the sequel's debut, and now, we have been given a new look at Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night to tide us over.
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Propeller Cup Sky-High Sundae 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's second set of DLC courses has arrived. 150cc Gameplay of the fourth course in the new Propeller cup, Sky-High Sundae.
Digital Trends
Demon Throttle is an awesome retro shooter you’ll probably never play
Demon Throttle is an 8-bit retro throwback from Gato Robato developer Doinksoft and Devolver Digital that would feel right at home alongside other retro-inspired indie games on any digital game storefront. But Demon Throttle will never be available digitally. Like the NES games it’s inspired by, Demon Throttle is only available physically at launch. And right now, only 10,000 people are getting copies of the game after pre-ordering through Special Reserve Games last June.
