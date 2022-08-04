ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
u.today

Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Is Shiba Inu ETH whales’ favorite? Price action could be key

Bear markets come and go, but investors’ love for SHIB remains forever. Well, that’s exactly the case here as we see Shiba Inu’s yet another bond with dominant buyers. The #15th ranked cryptocurrency saw a fresh 3% surge at press time as it traded at $0.00001. Even the total market capitalization rose by 3.5% on CoinMarketCap. This spark does, indeed, point towards a potential bullish bias that might continue in the coming days.
u.today

Shiba Inu Owners Switch Sides as Impending Price Pattern Appears on Weekly Chart

biztoc.com

Solana-hacked crypto could be claimed as a tax loss: Experts

For unlucky crypto investors looking to turn lemons into lemonade — it turns out that digital assets lost during an exploit or hack can potentially be claimed as a tax loss, provided you live in the right country, experts told Cointelegraph. Following the news that more than 8,000 Solana...
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 5

EWN

Solana’s SOL Is The Most Underrated Token: FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes Solana is the most underrated token. His comments have come at a time when the network is battling an intense hack that resulted in draining $8 million worth of user funds. In an interview with Fortune, FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman Fried outlined his opinions...
cryptoglobe.com

Kraken on Cardano: ‘On-Chain Activity Continued Its Tear in Volume With a +268% Rise YTD’

A recent research report by crypto exchange Kraken highlighted the highly impressive growth in Cardano’s on-chain activity. In February, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page research report titled “Cardano: A new generation in smart contract platform design”. After the introduction, the report examines Technology, Web3 Ecosystem, and Network Growth & Adoption.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto bear market will provide ‘excellent’ M&A opportunities: White Rock CEO

White Rock Management CEO Andy Long believes bear markets “present excellent opportunities” for expansion via mergers and acquisitions in the crypto mining sector. Speaking with Cointelegraph, the crypto mining company CEO noted that companies who have managed their balance sheets effectively are in “great shape” during this bear market, and will continue to do well even if there’s more volatility to come.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
Fortune

Time for Solana to be more like Bitcoin

Solana Co-Founders Raj Gokal and Anatoly Yakovenko photographed at Solana Miami on April 7, 2022. Bitcoin maxis are not very pleasant people. The maxis—short for maximalists—have no use for any blockchain that’s not Bitcoin, and they are often rude, intolerant and paranoid. But say what you want about the maxis, they care deeply about Bitcoin and will do anything to protect it. If only other blockchain communities were a little more like them.
cryptoslate.com

Retail investors were responsible for Bitcoin’s best run since October 2021

Retail investors are piling into Bitcoin despite continued regulation and price uncertainty, according to Barrons. Since July 13, Bitcoin has been trending upwards, growing in value by 18%. Having peaked at $24,700 on July 30, the uptrend was cut short. Nonetheless, this performance was BTC’s best run of form since...
