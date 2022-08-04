Read on www.investorsobserver.com
u.today
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Is Shiba Inu ETH whales’ favorite? Price action could be key
Bear markets come and go, but investors’ love for SHIB remains forever. Well, that’s exactly the case here as we see Shiba Inu’s yet another bond with dominant buyers. The #15th ranked cryptocurrency saw a fresh 3% surge at press time as it traded at $0.00001. Even the total market capitalization rose by 3.5% on CoinMarketCap. This spark does, indeed, point towards a potential bullish bias that might continue in the coming days.
u.today
Shiba Inu Owners Switch Sides as Impending Price Pattern Appears on Weekly Chart
biztoc.com
Solana-hacked crypto could be claimed as a tax loss: Experts
For unlucky crypto investors looking to turn lemons into lemonade — it turns out that digital assets lost during an exploit or hack can potentially be claimed as a tax loss, provided you live in the right country, experts told Cointelegraph. Following the news that more than 8,000 Solana...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
Bitcoin May See Another 5 – 6 Months of Downward or Sideways Price Movement – Grayscale Report.
The team at Grayscale has forecasted that Bitcoin could see another five to six months of downward or sideways price movement. The Grayscale team cites the traditional 4-year Bitcoin and crypto cycle as their basis for the conclusion. The team also highlighted an increase in the number of wallets holding...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 5
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Solana’s SOL Is The Most Underrated Token: FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes Solana is the most underrated token. His comments have come at a time when the network is battling an intense hack that resulted in draining $8 million worth of user funds. In an interview with Fortune, FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman Fried outlined his opinions...
cryptoglobe.com
Kraken on Cardano: ‘On-Chain Activity Continued Its Tear in Volume With a +268% Rise YTD’
A recent research report by crypto exchange Kraken highlighted the highly impressive growth in Cardano’s on-chain activity. In February, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page research report titled “Cardano: A new generation in smart contract platform design”. After the introduction, the report examines Technology, Web3 Ecosystem, and Network Growth & Adoption.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto bear market will provide ‘excellent’ M&A opportunities: White Rock CEO
White Rock Management CEO Andy Long believes bear markets “present excellent opportunities” for expansion via mergers and acquisitions in the crypto mining sector. Speaking with Cointelegraph, the crypto mining company CEO noted that companies who have managed their balance sheets effectively are in “great shape” during this bear market, and will continue to do well even if there’s more volatility to come.
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
Time for Solana to be more like Bitcoin
Solana Co-Founders Raj Gokal and Anatoly Yakovenko photographed at Solana Miami on April 7, 2022. Bitcoin maxis are not very pleasant people. The maxis—short for maximalists—have no use for any blockchain that’s not Bitcoin, and they are often rude, intolerant and paranoid. But say what you want about the maxis, they care deeply about Bitcoin and will do anything to protect it. If only other blockchain communities were a little more like them.
cryptoslate.com
Retail investors were responsible for Bitcoin’s best run since October 2021
Retail investors are piling into Bitcoin despite continued regulation and price uncertainty, according to Barrons. Since July 13, Bitcoin has been trending upwards, growing in value by 18%. Having peaked at $24,700 on July 30, the uptrend was cut short. Nonetheless, this performance was BTC’s best run of form since...
