Fort Lauderdale, FL

WATCH: Ft. Lauderdale Police Looking For Theft Suspect

By Will Althoff
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRTN6_0h4hVzYC00

Cops in Ft Lauderdale investigating a suspected grand theft which they say may be linked to a crime from April.

The suspect is accused of entering a restricted office along Middle River Dr. and using a credit card machine to transfer nearly 19-thousand dollars to his own account.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives believe the same man is behind an April credit card theft from an office along Las Olas Blvd.

See video of the suspect below. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward County Crimestoppers.

Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Grand Theft#Crime
