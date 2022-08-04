WATCH: Ft. Lauderdale Police Looking For Theft Suspect

Cops in Ft Lauderdale investigating a suspected grand theft which they say may be linked to a crime from April.

The suspect is accused of entering a restricted office along Middle River Dr. and using a credit card machine to transfer nearly 19-thousand dollars to his own account.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives believe the same man is behind an April credit card theft from an office along Las Olas Blvd.

See video of the suspect below. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward County Crimestoppers.