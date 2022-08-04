Maloney apologizes for doubting Biden 2024: ‘I happen to think you won’t be running’

R ep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) apologized for her comments earlier in the week casting doubt on whether President Joe Biden will pursue reelection in 2024 .

While reaffirming that she does not believe Biden will run for a second term in the White House, Maloney underscored that she wants him to run and will support a reelection bid.

REP. CAROLYN MALONEY JOINS RANKS OF DEMOCRATS SKEPTICAL OF BIDEN REELECTION

"Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it. You are a great president, and thank you for everything you've done," she said during an interview with CNN Thursday.



During a Tuesday debate , Maloney said, "I don't believe he's running for reelection," joining a growing list of Democrats who have been skeptical about a second Biden stint in the White House. A string of recent polls has found that Biden has been hemorrhaging support among Democratic primary voters who are increasingly wanting a new candidate to hold the party mantle.

Her opponent, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), was noncommittal during the debate, arguing that it was too early to make a decision on that. Suraj Patel, their younger opponent, gave a decisive "yes" when asked about Biden in 2024 during the debate.

During her CNN interview, Maloney touted Biden as a "tremendous president" and praised his support of the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Whispers of apprehension about a run for reelection have grown louder in recent weeks amid lackluster polling, seemingly few policy victories amid unified government control, and concerns about Biden's age. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) recently drew attention for contending that he would not back Biden in a 2024 primary. Biden has maintained he will pursue reelection in 2024.

Maloney is facing a heated primary battle against Nadler for New York's newly drawn 12th Congressional District. A fraught redistricting process in the Empire State sent the duo on a collision course with each other.