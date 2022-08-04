ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Maloney apologizes for doubting Biden 2024: 'I happen to think you won't be running'

By Ryan King
 2 days ago

R ep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) apologized for her comments earlier in the week casting doubt on whether President Joe Biden will pursue reelection in 2024 .

While reaffirming that she does not believe Biden will run for a second term in the White House, Maloney underscored that she wants him to run and will support a reelection bid.

"Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it. You are a great president, and thank you for everything you've done," she said during an interview with CNN Thursday.


During a Tuesday debate , Maloney said, "I don't believe he's running for reelection," joining a growing list of Democrats who have been skeptical about a second Biden stint in the White House. A string of recent polls has found that Biden has been hemorrhaging support among Democratic primary voters who are increasingly wanting a new candidate to hold the party mantle.

Her opponent, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), was noncommittal during the debate, arguing that it was too early to make a decision on that. Suraj Patel, their younger opponent, gave a decisive "yes" when asked about Biden in 2024 during the debate.

During her CNN interview, Maloney touted Biden as a "tremendous president" and praised his support of the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Whispers of apprehension about a run for reelection have grown louder in recent weeks amid lackluster polling, seemingly few policy victories amid unified government control, and concerns about Biden's age. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) recently drew attention for contending that he would not back Biden in a 2024 primary. Biden has maintained he will pursue reelection in 2024.

Maloney is facing a heated primary battle against Nadler for New York's newly drawn 12th Congressional District. A fraught redistricting process in the Empire State sent the duo on a collision course with each other.

Santa Claws
1d ago

Joe has clearly said he will be running in 2024. Maloney said she doesn't believe he will be running. In other words, she doesn't believe HIM. That's okay. No apology is necessary. Most people don't believe anything he says either.

