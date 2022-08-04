How Business Leaders Can Effectively Guide Employees Through Uncertainty

Which are the top countries globally for startup development? According to “Startup Blink Global Ecosystem Report 2022,” the US maintains its status as the highest ranked country. The USA remains in first place on the list for three years in a row, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The US accumulated a total score gap almost four times that of the second-ranked country, the UK. The US participated in the report with many cities that are considered startup leaders. However, San Francisco is proven to be the global startup leader. The US is the only country that has 257 cities in the top 1000 rankings.

