'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167CJc_0h4hV5e700

It's official — after rumors swirled early Thursday that major restructuring plans were coming to Warner Bros. Discovery beloved streaming platform HBO Max, a Q2 2022 earnings call confirmed that HBO Max would be combining with Discovery+ to create a new platform.

The new platform has yet to be named and will begin a U.S.-based rollout in Summer 2023, with Latin America and European rollouts to follow in the months after.

"HBO Max has a competitive feature set but has had performance and customer issuesDiscovery+ has best-in-class performance and consumer ratings, but more limited features," Jean-Briac Perrette, CEO and President of Discovery Streaming & International, said on the company's earnings call. "Our combined service will focus on delivering the best of both, market-leading features with world-class performance."

Both HBO Max and Discovery+ will begin the integration process by cross-posting content on each platform. There was no clarification or confirmation on rumored job restructurings or layoffs.

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a $3.42 billion loss in Q2, sending stock plummeting 9% in after-hours trading.

Original story below, published August 4, 2022.


HBO Max has been a fan-favorite streaming service since its inception, cultivating a loyal viewership with original series, exclusive movies, and a catalog of vintage HBO network shows for fans to enjoy over and over again.

But ahead of the company's first earnings report since it was merged in a $43 billion deal as a part of Warner Bros. Discovery, bad news seems to be looming for the popular streaming platform.

According to multiple sources cited by The Wrap , Warner Bros. Discovery plans to lay off a startling 70% of its business, with expectations that a major restructuring and new business direction will take place specifically for HBO Max and Discovery+.

Sources say that the restructuring will "result in a gutting of HBO Max" including mass layoffs and a rumored merger between HBO Max and Discovery+ into one combined streaming service, which would mean a big cut to scripted original series on HBO Max.

The news comes after several Max Exclusive movies (released and streaming exclusively on HBO Max) were removed over the past few weeks without any announcement or explanation, including "Moonshot," "Superintelligence," and "Locked Down."

This comes in tandem with Warner Bros.'s announcement that the longly-anticipated "Batgirl" movie, which was set to premiere as a Max Original, was axed for what was reported as cost-cutting.

"The decision to not release 'Batgirl' reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

The drama has created a frenzy online, where fans of HBO Max have let their feelings be known.

Ahead of knowing which shows and movies are getting axed, rumors are swirling that a possible shift away from HBO Max originals means those shows could be more likely to be on the chopping block, versus HBO originals.

Popular shows in that category that could be getting the boot include the "Gossip Girl" reboot, "Our Flag Means Death", "Titans" and "Doom Patrol," among others.

Max Original "Peacemaker" is safe for now, according to director James Gunn, who assured fans via Twitter that they could "calm down" about a potential cancelation alongside a photo of the show's Season 2 set.

Warner Bros. Discovery earnings are expected to be reported on Thursday.

Comments / 4

guineapig
17h ago

Had discovery + for 6 months free. Used it twice. I like HBOmax, but will not pay more for discovery+. They may shoot them selves in the foot for their greed.

Reply
5
FemalePatriot
17h ago

I dumped both streaming services. HBO Max crashes more than any other app. Discovery is just repetitive & boring. Paramount + is all I need and with free Peacock & Roku - that’s plenty.

Reply
2
