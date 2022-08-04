‘Gotham Knights’ studio says Batman would overshadow the game

Read on www.nme.com
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Batgirl’s Directors And Star Leslie Grace Responds To Warner Bros. Pulling The Movie Before Its Release
Batgirl has officially been scrapped, despite its massive budget and killer cast.
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
Jack Quaid On How The Boys Impacted His Approach To Controversy Surrounding Star Trek: Lower Decks' Raunchiest Moment
Jack Quaid spoke about the now infamous scene in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 that caused a stir among fans.
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge
Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
Russo Bros. Rejected Kevin Feige’s Pitch to Kill Off the Six Original Avengers: ‘Way Too Aggressive’
Click here to read the full article. “Avengers: Endgame” killed off Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted an even bigger bloodbath. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Feige pitched them on killing off all the original Avengers, meaning Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) would’ve also met their demise. “There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking...
‘The Joker 2’ Is Set To Drop In 2024 With Lady Gaga
A few months ago we reported that The Joker 2 was officially a go and set to be a musical featuring Lady Gaga (Harley Quinn?), and now Warner Bros. has given us a release date for the highly-anticipated sequel. According to Variety, Joker: Folie à Deux has been given a 2024 release date and will […]
'Batgirl' Directors 'Shocked' by News of Studio Canceling Movie: 'We Still Can't Believe It'
The Batgirl directors are "saddened" their movie won't be released to fans. On Tuesday, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled plans to release two movies that were deep into production: animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt and live-action DC Comics movie Batgirl. The superhero movie reportedly already cost $90 million, but the studio no longer will release the film on streaming or in theaters.
‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie
Warner Bros. axing 'Batgirl' hit DC fans hard. Is there a chance other comic book films could face the same fate?
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Michael Keaton’s Eagerly Anticipated Batman Return Goes Poof After ‘Batgirl’ Shelved
You could sum up the pop culture of the past decade with the phrase “everything old is new again.” Not only that, but everything new is actually old. The new and the old coexist on screens big and small, and this is something that we’re all kinda used to. Veteran actors keep returning to their old roles, old versions of characters keep popping up in new movies, dead franchises are resurrected as TV shows — none of it feels surprising. It’s fun, sure, if you like that sorta thing (I, for the record, like that sorta thing and I just can’t help it).
Why did Warner Bros. kill a $90 million Batgirl movie starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne? A big tax write-off probably isn’t the only reason
While Warner Bros. says the decision to call off the $90 million “Batgirl” is due to its recent merger with Discovery, a tax attorney says there’s likely more to the story.
Joker 2 Will Take Place in Iconic DC Location
Joker 2 is flying over the cuckoo's nest and into Arkham Asylum, among the most iconic locations in the Batman universe. Director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux reportedly takes place inside the psychiatric hospital for Gotham City's criminally insane, which houses most of the Dark Knight's notorious rogue's gallery in the DC Comics. The sequel, set to begin production later this year and release in theaters in October 2024, roughly translates its subtitle to "shared psychosis," hinting at a bad romance between criminal clown Arthur Fleck and Arkham psychiatrist Harley Quinn.
